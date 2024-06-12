1,500 crore paid as compensation for infra projects in Ayodhya: DM

Over ₹1,500 crore was paid as compensation to people affected by the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi Path, Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg, Chaudah Kosi Parikrama Marg and the Ayodhya airport—all of which were part of infrastructure development projects inaugurated before the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya district magistrate (DM) Nitish Kumar has said. (FIle)

The DM was responding to rumours on social media that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the Ayodhya Lok Sabha seat in the recent elections due to public resentment as people were not compensated for giving up their lands.

“To develop Ayodhya as a modern city while also preserving its historical and mythological heritage, various major roads had to be rebuilt. They were beautified and widened in coordination with shopkeepers and landowners, who are being rehabilitated as per the rules,” he added.

As many as 4,616 shopkeepers (4,215 partially) were affected due to the road beautification and widening projects, the DM observed, adding that the traders were duly compensated for their losses. “Also, extensive beautification of their shops was done by the administration. The shopkeepers are running their businesses and shops at the same place, and their business is running smoothly,” he added.

Meanwhile, 79 families had to be relocated. As many as 1,845 landowners/building owners were affected by the projects, and ₹300 crore was deposited in their bank accounts as compensation.

Also, ₹952.39 crore was paid as compensation as part of the land acquisition for the newly built Ayodhya airport, the DM said.

Compensation break-up

₹14.12 crore Ram Janmabhoomi Path.

₹23.66 crore Bhakti Path.

₹114.69 crore Ram Path.

₹29.00 crore Panchkosi Parikrama Marg.

₹119.20 crore Chaudhakosi Parikrama Marg.

₹952.39 crore Ayodhya airport

₹300 crore 79 affected families