Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 103 cr projects under Smart City to improve civic conditions in Lucknow

103 cr projects under Smart City to improve civic conditions in Lucknow

lucknow news
Updated on Dec 19, 2022 12:47 AM IST

According to officials, the project of digitization of Bhatkhande Music Institute library and records would be taken up with ₹2.58 crore, while ₹4.02 crore are marked for civil work of library of Bhatkhande Music Institute. Another important project of repair and renovation of Shaheed Path is slotted with a budget of ₹20 crore.The budget for façade lighting at Lok Bhawan is ₹6.87 crore and ₹85 lakhs are marked for installation of cameras for environment.

The budget for façade lighting at Lok Bhawan is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.87 crore. (Pic for representation)
The budget for façade lighting at Lok Bhawan is 6.87 crore. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow The Smart City Limited is going to take up projects of 103 crore in the days to come. These projects are expected to be discussed in the board meeting of Smart City Limited scheduled on Monday.

According to officials, the project of digitization of Bhatkhande Music Institute library and records would be taken up with 2.58 crore, while 4.02 crore are marked for civil work of library of Bhatkhande Music Institute.

Another important project of repair and renovation of Shaheed Path is slotted with a budget of 20 crore.The budget for façade lighting at Lok Bhawan is 6.87 crore and 85 lakhs are marked for installation of cameras for environment.

A sum of 1.83 crore is marked for the Urban Facilitation-cum-Senior Citizen Community Recreation Centre, while 1.07 crore are marked for conservation, IPM and upgradation of Amir-ud-Daula Public Library.

A sum of 14.97 crore is slotted for renovation and development of sports infrastructure at K. D. Singh Babu stadium and 15 lakhs for development of Yoga Park.

A fund of 10 crore is allocated for implementation of UPYOG For municipal governance and a budget of 15 crore is kept for establishment of call centre to monitor municipal services.

The proposal for development of Divyang Park with 11 crore is expected to be finalised in the meeting on Monday.

Several other projects would also be would be discussed in the meeting.

The design, engineering, development, operation and maintenance of waste to art park (theme based on Uttar Pradesh Darshan) in Gomti Nagar, on PPP Mode will also be discussed.

The meeting will also finalise the development of fragrance park opposite Clock Tower.

According to municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh, these projects are important to improve the civic conditions of the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out