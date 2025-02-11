4 after 5 years: That’s the hike for UP Board invigilators

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UP Board of Secondary Education, the largest educational board in the world that has registered over 54.37 lakh students for this year’s high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examination and has over 27,000 affiliated schools, gave its invigilators a ₹4 hike after over five years. A total of 54,37,175 students registered for the UP Board examinations this year. (FILE PHOTO)

The amount was raised from ₹96 to 100 after a government order issued in October 2024. It will be paid along with the salary. The hike will be applicable from the upcoming UP Board examinations as per the government order issued on October 29 last year. The UP Board High School and Intermediate exams-2025 are set to be held between February 24 and March 12.

In addition, the teachers will receive ₹25 for snacks against ₹20 given in 2019, ₹35 per day as travelling allowance for local examiners and ₹35 per shift as travelling allowance for women teachers, according to the government order.

The increased amount given to teachers for invigilation duty is still low when compared to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), teachers’ union leaders said.

The total of 54,37,175 students registered for the UP Board examinations this year includes 27,32,225 in high school and 27,04,950 in intermediate from over 27,000 schools affiliated to the board. The examinations will be held at a total of 8140 centres in the state -- 576 government schools, 3446 governent aided schools and 4118 unaided ones.

In 2024, the evaluation of 2.85 crore answer sheets of the high school and intermediate examinations was undertaken at 259 centres across the state and needed 1.47 lakh teachers.

Suresh Kumar Tripathi, president of the UP Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh, said that the amount to be paid to invigilators is like a drop in the ocean.

“It seems like the board is treating the teachers as indentured labourers. The remuneration should be matched with other boards,” said Tripathi.

“If the CBSE can pay ₹350 as remuneration along with ₹250 for conveyance per day along with salary, the question is why not UP Board?” asked UP Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh spokesperson RP Mishra.

“We have implemented CBSE syllabus and adopted the calendar in a similar way as CBSE from April to March instead of July to June. Why can’t the Board pay an equivalent amount to CBSE board?” Mishra further asked.

UP Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh vice-president Hemraj Singh ‘Gaur’ said, “When we receive the amount, it is generally delayed. At least, we should get the amount sanctioned as soon as the duty is over.” .

Director, Secondary Education, Mahendra Dev said taking cognizance of complaints by teachers, the rates have been revised from the next session onwards.

“Apart from remuneration, they are also receiving the salary for the day, which means it should be considered a part of their regular duties,” Dev said.

Dev claimed that there was a 33% hike, but did not specify if it was only for invigilation or included other elements.