8.43-crore dues may blur Lucknow smart eye vision

LUCKNOW As many as 1,000 AI-enabled cameras, which helped solve 1,600 criminal cases over the last one year and are symbolic to public safety, may go offline across 200 prime locations in the state capital as Lucknow Smart City (project) is yet to clear ₹8.43 crore dues to the private agency managing camera operations. The company tasked with the management of Smart City affairs has sent a reminder to GM Smart City, seeking dues clearance, along with a warning over discontinuation of services. (Pic for representation)

The company tasked with the management of Smart City affairs has sent a reminder to GM Smart City, seeking dues clearance, along with a warning over discontinuation of services.

The cameras cover major locations like Ballu Adda, Shankar Crossing, Lalbagh, Naza Road, Mohanlalganj, Nagram and the Shaheed Path stretch towards Transport Nagar. For the third time in recent years, these units went offline earlier this month due to non-payment to the private agency under the Lucknow Smart City project, officials confirmed.

According to official records, the pending amount includes ₹7.22 crore for operational services from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025; ₹69.69 lakh under a change control note; and ₹51.35 lakh in electricity dues. The electricity department (UPPCL) has issued a notice warning that power supply to the ISCR will be cut, if dues remain unpaid.

“We have sufficient money in our Lucknow Smart City bank account, which we would utilise soon after we get the approval from the home department,” said GM, Lucknow Smart City (projects), AK Singh.

He accepted the earlier failure of the cameras due to disruption of internet services by a private telecom provider and assured the camera functioning would continue as all necessary steps are being taken.

An official revealed that if the cameras are disrupted for a longer period, for example a day, then data would also not be retrieved.

Officials confirmed that repeated disruptions have already hampered crime detection and traffic monitoring. “If a woman is harassed or any abnormal activity occurs, the cameras are designed to raise an immediate alert to the control room and inform the local police,” an official said. The official said these cameras have even helped in resolving around 1600 crime related issues.

In a letter to the general manager of Lucknow Smart City on August 5, the private agency had stated that non-payment of operational expenditure (OPEX) had crippled the system. OPEX covers building maintenance, manpower salaries, electricity bills, OEM (original equipment manufacturer) support and the internet provider’s recurring connectivity charges. The agency also warned that a power cut would shut down the data centre completely, risking permanent loss of critical video footage and other data.

The Safe City cameras have been instrumental in tracing suspects in cases of chain-snatching, hit-and-run accidents and crimes against women. Without these feeds, the police will have to rely solely on manpower for surveillance.

“We depend upon these cameras for security and expect the authorities to ensure cameras are functioning. In case of discontinuation, the authority should publicly inform,” said a Naza area shopkeeper.