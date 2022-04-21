Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Rumour mills start churning as Jayant meets Azam’s family in Rampur
Rumour mills start churning as Jayant meets Azam’s family in Rampur

However, the Rashtriya Lok Dal termed party president Jayant Chaudhary’s surprise visit to SP leader Mohd Azam Khan’s residence in Rampur as a ‘courtesy call.’
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary at Azam Khan’s house in Rampur . (Sourced)
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary at Azam Khan's house in Rampur .
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary made a surprise visit to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohd Azam Khan’s residence in Rampur on Wednesday and met his wife and former MLA Tanzeem Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan, an MLA from Sura assembly seat.

The development that instantly set rumour mills churning comes amid reports of Azam Khan and his supporters being miffed with Akhilesh Yadav.

Some other Muslim politicians have also expressed their anger against Akhilesh Yadav for not taking a stand on the BJP targeting Muslim leaders, including Azam Khan.

However, RLD spokesman Anil Dubey termed the meeting as a “courtesy call”. “Jayant Chaudhary’s visit to Rampur was pre-decided. He was there to meet the Lakhimpur violence witness who was recently attacked by some miscreants. Since he was in Rampur, he thought it fit to visit Azam khan’s place before proceeding to Bilaspur to meet the witness,” he said.

The meeting is being seen as Jayant Chaudhary’s bid to make fresh alliances for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Recently, he met Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar and even accompanied him to Rajasthan to meet slain Jitendra Meghawal’s family members there. Chandra Shekhar has openly expressed his disillusionment with Akhilesh Yadav.

People close to Jayant Chaudhary, however said, there was nothing much to read between the lines. “The meeting is nothing but Jayant Chaudhary’s bid to gain Muslim sympathy,” an RLD leader said requesting anonymity.

He said there was no possibility of a disgruntled Azam joining the RLD and Jayant, who was eyeing a Rajya Sabha berth with the SP’s help, was also not in a position to rock the boat at this juncture by displeasing Akhilesh Yadav.

In alliance with the SP, The RLD won 8 seats in the recent assembly polls.

