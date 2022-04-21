Rumour mills start churning as Jayant meets Azam’s family in Rampur
Lucknow: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary made a surprise visit to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohd Azam Khan’s residence in Rampur on Wednesday and met his wife and former MLA Tanzeem Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan, an MLA from Sura assembly seat.
The development that instantly set rumour mills churning comes amid reports of Azam Khan and his supporters being miffed with Akhilesh Yadav.
Some other Muslim politicians have also expressed their anger against Akhilesh Yadav for not taking a stand on the BJP targeting Muslim leaders, including Azam Khan.
However, RLD spokesman Anil Dubey termed the meeting as a “courtesy call”. “Jayant Chaudhary’s visit to Rampur was pre-decided. He was there to meet the Lakhimpur violence witness who was recently attacked by some miscreants. Since he was in Rampur, he thought it fit to visit Azam khan’s place before proceeding to Bilaspur to meet the witness,” he said.
The meeting is being seen as Jayant Chaudhary’s bid to make fresh alliances for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Recently, he met Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar and even accompanied him to Rajasthan to meet slain Jitendra Meghawal’s family members there. Chandra Shekhar has openly expressed his disillusionment with Akhilesh Yadav.
People close to Jayant Chaudhary, however said, there was nothing much to read between the lines. “The meeting is nothing but Jayant Chaudhary’s bid to gain Muslim sympathy,” an RLD leader said requesting anonymity.
He said there was no possibility of a disgruntled Azam joining the RLD and Jayant, who was eyeing a Rajya Sabha berth with the SP’s help, was also not in a position to rock the boat at this juncture by displeasing Akhilesh Yadav.
In alliance with the SP, The RLD won 8 seats in the recent assembly polls.
Haryana Police to increase vigil near UP border in Karnal
Concerned over increasing incidents of criminal activities and theft by gangs from cross-border, the Haryana Police have decided to increase policing on Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in Karnal district. According to Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, two police posts located on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in district will also be upgraded into police stations. These police posts are Manglora police post on the Meerut-Karnal highway and Biana police post on Karnal-Indri road.
Case against Vishwas, Lamba: Congress, SAD leaders slam AAP for ‘political vendetta’
Chandigarh: The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of “political vendetta” against its former leaders Kumar Vishwas and Alka Lamba for their statements criticising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP was using Punjab Police as their private security staff. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to misuse Punjab Police to settle political scores.
Will not allow banks to sell farmers’ land for recovery of loans: Tikait
Farm leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday came in support of a loan defaulting farmer of Karnal and said farmers will not allow banks to sell their land at nominal prices in the name of recovery of loans. Farmer Rishpal Singh alleged that a nationalised bank sold his 17 kanal and three marla agricultural land for recovery of a pending loan of ₹17 lakh.
Development, law and order missing in Haryana, says Hooda
Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said development as well as law and order are missing in the state ever since the BJP-JJP government came to power. Giving the example of schools, Hooda said there are 63 schools in state where there is no teacher. People have to face power-cuts for hours now. The condition of rest of Haryana can be gauged from this, he said.
Wheat procurement reaches half-way mark
The food and civil supplies department, Punjab, on Wednesday reached half-way of the procurement target of 135 lakh tonnes fixed at the onset of wheat procurement on April 1. “It is an accomplishment that Punjab's four procurement agencies and Centre's Food Corporation of India have successfully accomplished 50% of the total target within 20 days after the start of the wheat procurement,” said a state government spokesperson.
