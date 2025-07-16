Runway closure time reduced, flight ops at Lucknow airport extended to 20 hours

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) in Lucknow will operate its runway for 20 hours daily starting Wednesday (July 16), as the closure window for ongoing resurfacing work has been reduced from five hours to four -- from 11am to 3pm, officials aware of the development said. The revised schedule is expected to ease congestion and improve passenger convenience, they added. The revised schedule is expected to ease congestion and improve passenger convenience. (Sourced)

The improved operational hours have led to airline expansion plans, with seven additional flights being introduced, mainly to Delhi and Mumbai. IndiGo will operate five of these, reaffirming growing airline confidence in Lucknow as a regional aviation hub, officials said.

Significantly, there is renewed optimism about the revival of the Lucknow-Nagpur route, which was suspended in the past due to operational constraints. Recent feasibility surveys suggest that carriers are now re-evaluating its viability in light of improved infrastructure and longer daily operating hours.

The extended runway window follows months of phased maintenance work that began on March 1. Initially, flight operations were halted from 10am to 6pm and then from 11am to 4pm.

However, it was only after chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s intervention that the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) instructed further reductions in the closure period. Although resurfacing work will continue until August 15, the new schedule strikes a balance between ongoing infrastructure upgrades and uninterrupted service, officials said.

“The reduction in closure hours comes at a critical time,” said an airport official, requesting anonymity. “With passenger volume up, airlines were struggling to operate efficiently under the restricted hours. This change will immediately ease congestion and allow for more flexible scheduling.”

According to airport officials, with longer runway availability, the airport is now better positioned to handle increased air traffic, including early morning and late-night departures. This opens doors for enhanced business travel, tourism, and cargo operations -- factors crucial to the city’s economic development.