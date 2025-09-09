Russia to be partner country at UPITS 2025

A high-level delegation comprising top industry exhibitors and cultural performers from Russia will participate in the third Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025). The state government has received an approval letter from the Russian government confirming Russia’s role as the partner country at the three-day event, scheduled to begin on September 25 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, officials said. A nine-member cultural troupe from Russia will perform at the event, strengthening India-Russia cultural ties. (File)

“Uttar Pradesh is not only India’s growth engine but also an emerging hub for global investment. With Russia stepping in as the partner country for UPITS 2025, the trade show is set to open a new chapter of international collaboration, offering UP industries greater access to global markets,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

On May 27, the Indian Embassy in Moscow had sent a formal invite to Russia’s ministries of industry and trade, economic development, science and higher education, and culture. Dialogue was also established with major Russian trade organisations such as the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia, Business Russia, Opora Russia, and several sector-specific trade bodies.

The Russian delegation will include representatives from the banking, energy, skilling, education, and IT/ITES sectors, who are expected to hold meetings with minister-level officials of the state government. A nine-member cultural troupe from Russia will perform at the event, strengthening India-Russia cultural ties, officials added.

The trade show will also host a special session on Doing Business in Russia, offering Indian and Uttar Pradesh entrepreneurs insights into business opportunities and investment prospects.

In 2024, Vietnam was the partner country at UPITS, where the Vietnam-India Forum and the UP-Vietnam Tourism Conclave were held to boost economic and trade cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate UPITS 2025 on September 25, officials said.