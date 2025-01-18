Sadhguru calls on CM, praises Mahakumbh arrangements

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha Foundation, paid a courtesy visit to chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here on Friday. During the meeting, Sadhguru expressed his admiration for the state’s rapid infrastructure development, and the impressive arrangements at the Mahakumbh Mela. (Sourced)

He praised the scale and quality of the facilities provided at the Kumbh, calling the event’s organisation “remarkable” and “meticulously conducted”. Sadhguru referred to the mega religious fair as a “civilisational phenomenon”, urging everyone, regardless of their religious or spiritual beliefs, to experience it. He emphasised that Kumbh transcends logic and is an event too significant to miss, “especially in Bharat, a land steeped in rich culture and heritage”.

His comments underscored the grandeur of the Kumbh and the importance of such cultural gatherings in India’s identity.