Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sadhguru calls on CM, praises Mahakumbh arrangements

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 18, 2025 07:14 AM IST

He praised the scale and quality of the facilities provided at the Kumbh, calling the event’s organisation “remarkable” and “meticulously conducted”

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha Foundation, paid a courtesy visit to chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here on Friday. During the meeting, Sadhguru expressed his admiration for the state’s rapid infrastructure development, and the impressive arrangements at the Mahakumbh Mela.

(Sourced)
(Sourced)

He praised the scale and quality of the facilities provided at the Kumbh, calling the event’s organisation “remarkable” and “meticulously conducted”. Sadhguru referred to the mega religious fair as a “civilisational phenomenon”, urging everyone, regardless of their religious or spiritual beliefs, to experience it. He emphasised that Kumbh transcends logic and is an event too significant to miss, “especially in Bharat, a land steeped in rich culture and heritage”.

His comments underscored the grandeur of the Kumbh and the importance of such cultural gatherings in India’s identity.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On