Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Sadhu at Mauni Baba Kutiya found murdered in Varanasi
Sadhu at Mauni Baba Kutiya found murdered in Varanasi

Police said the initial probe revealed that on Wednesday evening the Sadhu had an altercation with three youths who were consuming alcohol outside the ashram
The sadhu-- Suryabali Yadav alias Baba Ji (65)-- had been living in Mouni Baba Kutiya (hut) near Kanha Upvan in Varanasi for about 20 years, police said. (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 09:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Suryabali Yadav alias Baba Ji (65), who had been living for about 20 years in Mouni Baba Kutiya (hut) near Kanha Upvan in Chitauni locality under Rohaniya police station area here, was murdered by unknown assailants, police said. The incident came to light on Thursday morning when some people of the nearby village went to the hut and informed the police after seeing the blood-stained body.

Akhari police outpost in-charge Manoj Tiwari reached the spot. Locals informed that deceased Suryabali Yadav, a resident of Khanaon, had been living in Mauni Baba’s hut for about 20 years, the police officer said.

The officer said that the initial probe revealed that on Wednesday evening, Yadav had an altercation with three youths, who were consuming alcohol outside the ashram. Baba asked them to go away. A case has been registered in this connection under relevant sections of IPC, and further investigation is on.

Thursday, March 24, 2022
