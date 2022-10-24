Safe Diwali: Docs urge caution while bursting crackers

Devendra Singh, 47, a former auto driver, hasn’t yet forgotten how he sustained a grievous injury during last Diwali, when a fire cracker virtually exploded on his hand.

“I have stopped driving now as my hand’s natural grip is gone and I face difficulty even while doing routine work,” said Devendra, who has now given his auto on rent.

Similarly, Riya Tiwari, 14, suffered burn injuries on her face while playing with fire crackers.

“It was a really difficult time, running around trying to find a doctor for my kid. Now, thanks to the doctors, she is alright but her treatment took long,” said Riya’s father Amrendra, a Gonda-based farmer.

Due to such incidents, some doctors advise against bursting firecrackers altogether, while others advocate great caution while bursting them as even a moment’s lapse could lead to serious injuries.

“People need to remain cautious while bursting fire crackers. The best option, however, is to avoid them completely,” said Dr Adarsh Kumar, a senior plastic surgeon at a private hospital.

“Injuries are of different types including burn injury caused by a cracker exploding in hand or face while the second one is propulsion injury caused due to crackers including sky rockets and which can damage organs too,” Dr Kumar said.

“People should also remain cautious from electrical lamps as they might cause burns too. That is why, one should cover all open wires with electrical tape,” said Prof Vijay Kumar, HoD plastic surgery at the King George’s Medical University.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, of association of international doctors said, “Burn injury may appear superficial or minor but it takes longer time to heal particularly to get back that normal look if the injury is on the face. At times, the treatment takes several months.”

‘Wear face masks for a week to avoid pollutants’

LUCKNOW For the next week, face masks will be very helpful in guarding against illnesses caused by pollutants, said professor Suryakant, HoD pulmonary medicine at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

“Use of mask certainly will help those having respiratory illness and also those who are healthy. Taking steam inhalation twice a day, in addition to using masks would surely help clean the system, even if some pollutants enter the body via nose or mouth,” he said.

“Apart from face mask and steam inhalation that is to be followed strictly for one week, those on respiratory medication should not skip any dose. Mask usage should be continued further with steam inhalation once a day after a week and if there is some problem it can be done twice a week too. The coming one week is most crucial as pollution levels will be high,” he said.

“Pollutants of less than 10-micron size can enter and stay in the body causing respiratory trouble. A good mask will check majority of such pollutants,” said prof Suryakant.

Pointers

1 In case of a burn injury or respiratory distress, dial 108 for ambulance

2 In an emergency situation, rush to the nearest health facility for first aid

3 Wear appropriate clothes and keep water nearby while bursting crackers