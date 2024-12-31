Safety, convenience of every pilgrim at Mahakumbh our priority: Yogi

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR (PRAYAGRAJ) Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised that the safety and convenience of every pilgrim and tourist at Mahakumbh, be it Indians, foreigners, NRIs or residents of Prayagraj, is the government’s foremost priority, without any discrimination. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects preparations ahead of Mahakumbh, in Prayagraj, Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He underscored the need for further strengthening of disaster management, cyber security, fire safety, ghat security, and emergency medical services during the mega fair, adding that all security agencies must remain vigilant and active 24×7. The CM said this during a meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) Auditorium in the Prayagraj Mela Authority to review preparations for the event.

Adityanath directed officials for effective deployment of anti-drone systems and called for raising public awareness on cyber threats, including identifying and taking action against fake websites and apps exploiting the Mahakumbh theme.

He also expressed concern over reports of fraudulent activities by groups/individuals collecting money in the name of Mahakumbh. The CM instructed the police to identify and take strict action against those involved in such frauds.

During his visit, the CM assessed the progress of work of all departments. He instructed authorities to expedite police verification of all street vendors, auto-rickshaw, and e-rickshaw drivers. Additionally, he emphasised the need for systematic traffic management on all inter-district routes leading to Prayagraj.

Adityanath also stressed on the importance of curbing fake news on social/digital media. He remarked that individuals opposed to Indian culture and tradition are spreading misinformation about the Mahakumbh and called for a strong response to counter such propaganda.

Kumbh Nagar DM Vijay Kiran Anand informed the CM that land allotment for all akharas, maha mandaleshwars, and other institutions has been completed.

Adityanath directed construction of a new bathing ghat in the Arail area within three days and also announced that approximately 550 shuttle buses would operate during the Mahakumbh starting January 5, ensuring no driver/conductor works continuously for more than eight hours. Officials were asked to ensure additional provisions for the convenience of divyangjans, the elderly, and women.

The CM also directed officials to finalise arrangements for flower showers from helicopters on all six major bathing festivals.

Officials informed the CM that preparations for the Mahakumbh are progressing swiftly, with the entire police force and sanitation workers expected to be deployed in Prayagraj by January 3. Additionally, all doctors and paramedical staff have already been assigned.

Key infrastructure updates include completion of 28 pontoon bridges, 520 km of checkered roads, 610 signages, 494.30 km of DIP line for drinking water, 4,270 drinking water stand posts, over 176 km of drainage clearance, 54,700 streetlights, 173 km of HT line, 1,280 km of LT line, and 206 electricity substations.

For healthcare preparedness, 3,305 beds have been reserved at Swarooprani Nehru Hospital, TB Sapru (Beli) Hospital, Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital, Dufferin Hospital, and private hospitals. A 1,200 sqm jetty, all riverfront roads, 3,339 poles for thematic lighting, seven facade points, and more than 90,000 toilets are in place, officials added.

The CN instructed officials to complete any remaining work within the stipulated time.