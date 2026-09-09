Saharanpur YouTuber held over ‘objectionable’ remarks against Yogi Adityanath

YouTuber Huda Zariwala was arrested in Saharanpur on Monday after police registered a case against her over alleged objectionable and provocative remarks against chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Saharanpur district magistrate in connection with the demolition of a mosque inside the district Collectorate premises, officials said on Tuesday. Zariwala was produced before authorities and sent to jail following her arrest in Saharanpur, police said. (HT/Representational)

The action came amid heightened police activity in the district following the demolition of the mosque on September 5 and growing tensions over the removal of the structure.

Police registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by advocate Dushyant Singh on Monday morning. The FIR was registered at Sadar Bazaar police station under BNS section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class of citizens by insulting its religion or beliefs).

Also read: Saharanpur mosque demolished after court rules it ‘illegally’ built on govt land, heavy security deployed

Viral video prompts police action A video containing the alleged remarks subsequently circulated widely on social media. The complainant alleged that the comments had caused public anger and could adversely affect peace and communal harmony in the area.

Police later detained Zariwala after the video came to their attention and arrested her under preventive provisions relating to breach of peace. She was subsequently produced before the authorities and sent to jail, police said.

Saharanpur SSP Abhinandan Singh said police had registered a case on the basis of Dushyant Singh’s complaint and were examining the viral video and the alleged remarks.

“The social media video and the alleged remarks are being investigated,” Singh said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal also confirmed Zariwala’s arrest. She was sent to jail following court orders, the officer said.