‘...Saifai parivar ka vikas’ only principle of SP: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a fierce attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing the party of protecting criminals during its time in power. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks at a rally in Sahson under Phulpur assembly constituency on Saturday (HT)

Adityanath said during the SP’s regime, dangerous mafias linked to the party harmed innocent Hindus, took over their properties, kidnapped traders, threatened women, occupied religious sites, and disrupted festivals. He said that such chaos no longer existed in U.P. as there were no curfews or riots anymore, and peace prevailed.

The CM was addressing public meetings at Sahson in Prayagraj and Khair in Aligarh.

“Every dreaded mafia is closely linked to the Samajwadi Party. The party relies on them and even provides them shelter. The atrocities faced by Jaya Pal and Puja Pal are well-known. BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, Ramesh Yadav, Ramesh Patel, and seven others, were brutally murdered during the SP’s regime.”

The CM sought votes for Deepak Patel (Phulpur) and Surendra Diler (Khair) who will be contesting the upcoming assembly bypolls in the state.

He also expressed grief over the death of 10 children in a fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College of Jhansi.

Addressing the gathering in Prayagraj, he said the Samajwadi Party had no interest in development, youth, farmers, or traders. “It’s only principle is ‘Sabka Sath, Saifai Parivar Ka Vikas’ (development of the Saifai family).”

“We [the BJP] promised to make U.P. riot-free and take strict action against all mafias, including those involved in illegal mining, land grabbing, and forest crimes, and we have delivered on those promises.”

“When the government works for the benefit of the youth and conducts fair exams, it bothers the SP. From day one, we made it clear that we will act against those playing with the future of the youth and crack down on cheating mafias. The government and recruitment boards are ensuring that competitive exams are conducted with integrity.”

Adityanath emphasised that when talented youngsters joined government services, it accelerated development and helped take welfare schemes to the poor more effectively. He thanked PM Narendra Modi for his efforts to make the Prayagraj Kumbh a globally known phenomenon.

He criticised the SP for opposing Ram Temple, Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali, fair examinations, development projects, and welfare schemes for the poor. He accused the SP of believing in divisive politics, using caste to create divisions, and acting like adversaries.

Targeting the SP further, he remarked that when such people were in power, poor Hindus were left waiting for benefits, but they never received the advantages of government schemes. He also noted that the Ganga Expressway would connect Prayagraj to western Uttar Pradesh, reducing travel time to Meerut to just 6-7 hours. He warned people against being misled by SP’s divisive campaigns on social media.

The CM alleged that during the SP’s coalition government, new scams surfaced daily.

‘SP’s ‘tactics’ similar to Muslim League’s’

In Khair, Adityanath highlighted that the foundation of India’s partition was laid with the establishment of the Muslim League in 1906 in Aligarh. He remarked that while Aligarh rejected their agenda, the League’s plan to divide the nation on communal lines succeeded. He pointed out that the Muslim League was not founded in Karachi, Islamabad, or Dhaka, but in Aligarh, and likened the League’s divisive tactics to ‘those’ of the Samajwadi Party’s. Speaking about development projects, he stated that the region’s ‘value’ would soon surpass Delhi’s due to initiatives such as the Jewar Airport, Film City, and Toy City. He criticised the previous Congress and SP governments in the state for failing to promote development, accusing them of indulging in luxury and treating power as their inheritance while disregarding public welfare.

Reflecting on the tragic events of 1947, he said over 10 lakh Hindus lost their lives because of the division, emphasising that unity was crucial to avoid such tragedies again. He mentioned the establishment of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University and the Defense Corridor in Aligarh as transformative projects. He added that when the cannons from Aligarh roar towards the enemy, even Pakistan would tremble.