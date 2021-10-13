Salary hike for 215 employees of Hussainabad Trust

Restructuring the salaries of class three and four employees of Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) on the basis of minimum wage scale, the district magistrate, Lucknow, who is the custodian of the Trust, increased their wages on Wednesday.

The district administration’s long-awaited decision would benefit around 215 lowly paid employees associated with the Trust. These employees have welcomed the decision. They are serving as guides, electricians, muezzin, “sipahis”, “jamadars” and “darogas” among others.

The move came after a city-based social activist raised the issue and approached chief minister and pursued the matter with the district magistrate.

“We have decided to increase the salary of class three and four employees of HAT and from now onwards, the salary would be paid on the basis of minimum wage scale,” said Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash. The DM said the salary hike would increase the expenses of the Trust by ₹7 lakh monthly.

In 2019, a city-based social activist S Mohammed Haider first raised the issue and gave a representation to the CM, with copy with other officials, including the DM, demanding salary hike for the guides and other employees of the Trust.

“I am thankful to the district administration for considering my plea and for showing generosity towards the class three and four lowly paid employees of the HAT,” said Haider, a heritage activist and corporate lawyer.

“Pandemic was tough for all and our profession was no exception. I am thankful to the administration for considering our long pending plea. I am also thankful to Haider Sahib for taking up our issue with the CM and the administration,” said Athar Hussain, one of the oldest guides who has completed 20 years in service.

Presently, Hussain said the guides are getting around ₹4,500 per month which is even lower than the prescribed minimum wage limit. However, he said now he was now expecting a decent salary. The Trust that was formed by Muhammad Ali Shah, the third king of Awadh in 1839, at a cost of ₹12 lakh to carry out religious practices during Muharram and other occasions.