Samajwadi Party delegation submits memorandum to Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer, alleges Form 7 ‘misuse’

A delegation of 12 senior Samajwadi Party MLAs gave a memorandum to the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa in Lucknow on Wednesday regarding the alleged misuse of Form 7 in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The Samajwadi Party delegation outside the office of the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The delegation members claimed that they handed over ‘proof’ of the alleged misuse of Form 7 and received assurance from the CEO that action would be taken against those found guilty.

The Samajwadi Party alleged that most of the Form 7 in the state were filled by private entities backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which aims to delete over 1 crore names from the voter list. The Samajwadi Party has also demanded that only the booth level officer fill out Form 7.

Speaking to the media after handing over the memorandum to Rinwa, SP MLA RK Verma said, “The BJP people are misusing Form 7 across the state as part of a conspiracy to delete the names of SP voters and supporters. In every assembly constituency, the BJP aims to delete 30,000 to 100,000 voters. We gave the CEO the proof and details today.”

“We are constantly watching the situation; the CEO has accepted all our suggestions and assured us he will rectify the anomalies. If it is not done in a timely manner, we will protest on the streets to ensure that all the names are included in the list,” the SP MLA added.

The delegation included SP MLAs Ravidas Mehrotra, Sangram Singh, Kamal Akhtar (chief whip in the assembly) Faheem Irfan, RK Verma, Prabhu Narayan Singh, Shahjil Islam, Ramachal Rajbhar, Nawab Jung and Omvesh Singh.

Earlier on Monday, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav had stated that his party will appeal for an FIR to be registered under relevant rules for irregularities found in the SIR and demand action against anyone found guilty. He also demanded that the complete details , including the assembly constituency, booth number, and the person who submitted Form 7, be made public.

“The Samajwadi Party has been providing data on wrongly removed names for several days, but no action has been taken against them,” Yadav had alleged at a press conference

On February 3, Yadav had alleged a conspiracy to delete over 1 crore votes in Uttar Pradesh using Form 7. He further claimed that the majority of those who received Form 7 notices were from the Muslim community.