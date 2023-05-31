Swami Prasad Maurya receives ‘death threat’, seeks police action

Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said he received a death threat on Twitter and sought strict action against those involved. Swami Prasad Maurya (HT File)

In a tweet, Maurya shared the screenshots of the ‘threat’ that he claimed to have received on Twitter. “On May 29, 2023, at 7.12 pm, a Twitter account named ‘International Bhagwa Rakshak Force Jai Shri Ram’ posted a tweet saying, ‘You will be finished within a month’ and has pasted a sword on my neck in the photo, which directly indicates murdering me. Please @UPGovt@ChiefSecyUP @Uppolice @dgpup @lkopolice @LkoCp take serious action and initiate legal proceedings in this matter,” Maurya said in the tweet in Hindi.

Maurya also tagged the Union Home Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office in another tweet asking them to take cognisance of the matter. Maurya, a prominent OBC leader who is also a Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC, had sparked a controversy early this year when he said that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas “insult” a large section of society on the basis of caste, and demanded that they be banned.

Maurya had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly polls from Fazilnagar on a SP ticket.