 Samajwadi Party replaces candidate in MP’s Khajuraho LS seat - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Samajwadi Party replaces candidate in MP’s Khajuraho LS seat

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 01, 2024 08:02 PM IST

SP replaces candidate in Khajuraho LS constituency, fields Meera Deepak Yadav against BJP's VD Sharma. SP contests only seat in MP as part of alliance with Congress.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday fielded Meera Deepak Yadav, its former MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Niwari seat, from Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency replacing Manoj Yadav whose candidature was announced on Saturday.

Khajuraho is the only seat allotted to SP in Madhya Pradesh as part of a seat-sharing pact with the Congress. (For Representation)
Khajuraho is the only seat allotted to SP in Madhya Pradesh as part of a seat-sharing pact with the Congress. (For Representation)

Meera Deepak Yadav will take on sitting BJP MP VD Sharma. Khajuraho is the only constituency allotted to SP, a member of the INDIA bloc, in Madhya Pradesh as part of a seat-sharing pact with the Congress which is contesting the remaining 28 Lok Sabha seats in that state.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The SP had contested the seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019 general elections. In 2009 and 2014, the SP ended up at the fourth place while in 2019 it was at third position. The BJP has won the seat four times in a row.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Samajwadi Party replaces candidate in MP’s Khajuraho LS seat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On