Samajwadi Party replaces candidate in MP’s Khajuraho LS seat

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday fielded Meera Deepak Yadav, its former MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Niwari seat, from Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency replacing Manoj Yadav whose candidature was announced on Saturday. Khajuraho is the only seat allotted to SP in Madhya Pradesh as part of a seat-sharing pact with the Congress. (For Representation)

Meera Deepak Yadav will take on sitting BJP MP VD Sharma. Khajuraho is the only constituency allotted to SP, a member of the INDIA bloc, in Madhya Pradesh as part of a seat-sharing pact with the Congress which is contesting the remaining 28 Lok Sabha seats in that state.

The SP had contested the seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019 general elections. In 2009 and 2014, the SP ended up at the fourth place while in 2019 it was at third position. The BJP has won the seat four times in a row.