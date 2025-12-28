Samarth portal draws flak as LU first sem exams go off schedule

The first semester examinations at Lucknow University are now likely to begin from January 6, nearly a month later than scheduled, after the admission process conducted through the Samarth portal reportedly disrupted the academic calendar. Student leaders warned that the delayed examinations would have a cascading impact on academic progress and preparation for competitive exams. (For representation)

As per the university’s academic calendar, the examinations were to be held between November 11 and December 10, but delays in completing admissions pushed the schedule off track. Teachers and student representatives attributed the setback to the slow and data-intensive SAMARTH system, which they said has repeatedly caused delays.

Manoj Pandey, president of the Lucknow University Associated Colleges Teachers’ Association (LUACTA), said a similar situation had emerged last academic session as well. “Samarth is a lengthy and inefficient process requiring extensive data entry. Even when technology is introduced, it should be efficient enough so that students do not suffer due to delays,” he said.

Echoing the concern, teacher leader Amit Rai called for a more inclusive approach in framing the academic calendar. He said faculty members from universities and affiliated colleges should be involved in preparing a practical academic schedule.

“Earlier, universities prepared their own calendars. Centralised control undermines institutional autonomy. Higher education is increasingly reduced to admissions and examinations, rather than learning,” he said.

Vishal Singh of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) said unplanned online portals waste time in training staff and disrupt academic timelines, creating difficulties for students simultaneously preparing for competitive examinations.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) Student Shakti convenor (east UP) Vikas Tiwari said irregular schedules affect students appearing for national-level competitive exams. “When sessions and results are delayed, it becomes a hurdle for students preparing for exams usually held in January or June,” he said.