Sambhal court orders SP MP to raze illegal structure within 30 days

A sub-divisional magistrate court in Sambhal on Tuesday ordered Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq to demolish an alleged unauthorised structure within 30 days, measuring 1 metre deep and 14 metres long, built outside his residence. The administration has warned that bulldozers will be used if the directive is ignored. Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq (File photo)

Under Section 9 of the Uttar Pradesh (Regulation of Building Operations) Act, the court also imposed a fine of ₹1.35 lakh on the MP after it was found that the construction lacked an approved building plan.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Chandra said the order reinforced that legal provisions apply to all. “If anyone works outside the law, action will be taken against them,” he stated.

The matter began on December 5, 2023, when the first notice was issued. Despite earlier fines of ₹500 and ₹1,000 for the same violation, Barq did not submit a revised building plan. Over the past eight months, the court scheduled more than 20 hearings, but no map or satisfactory reply was provided.

Hearings were conducted on December 12, 14, and 27, followed by a third notice on December 28. Deadlines were extended to January 16, 23, and 30. From February to April, the MP sought repeated extensions, even after multiple warnings and two fines. The SDM’s office said proceedings were repeatedly stalled at the request of his legal team.

In a separate matter earlier this June, Barq deposited ₹6 lakh with the electricity department as per an Allahabad high court order in an alleged electricity theft case. The payment led to the restoration of electricity to his residence in Deepa Sarai, ending a legal dispute that also began in December 2023.