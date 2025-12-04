Sambhal mosque-temple row: Court defers hearing to Jan 8

A court in Sambhal’s Chandausi on Wednesday deferred the hearing in the Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar temple dispute as a petition on the matter is pending in the Supreme Court. (For representation)

The case was listed for hearing before the civil judge (senior division) Aditya Singh, and the next date of hearing was fixed on January 8, 2026.

Gopal Sharma, the advocate for the Hindu side, said the adjournment followed directions issued earlier by the Supreme Court. He explained that the dispute escalated after the civil court ordered a survey of the mosque premises. The mosque committee challenged the order in the Allahabad High Court, but the court upheld the lower court’s directive, he said, noting the committee subsequently approached the Supreme Court, which imposed a stay that continued to remain in force pending a final decision.

Advocate Shakeel Ahmad Warsi, who is representing the Shahi Jama Masjid committee, confirmed that the hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday but could not proceed due to the matter still being sub judice before the apex court. “The hearing in this case was to be held today, but due to the stay in the Supreme Court, it has been postponed and will now take place on January 8,” he said.

The dispute intensified on November 19, when the Hindu side filed a claim asserting that the Shahi Jama Masjid is, in fact, the ancient Shri Harihar Temple. Following this petition, the first phase of a court-ordered survey was conducted the same day, with the second phase completed on November 24.

Tensions flared during the survey operations as thousands gathered near the disputed site. Violence erupted when the crowd resorted to stone-pelting and firing at the police. In the chaos that followed, four people were killed, and several vehicles were set ablaze.

In connection with the violent clashes, police arrested 105 individuals, including three people accused of murder, three women, and Zafar Ali Advocate, president of the mosque’s management committee. Of these, 38 accused, including the mosque president, have since been granted bail.

As the Supreme Court has yet to deliver its final ruling on the matter, proceedings in the lower court will remain suspended. The Chandausi court will revisit the case on January 8, 2026, unless the apex court issues further directions.