Sambhal violence: Over 300 houses remain locked since Nov, police probing reasons

Over 300 houses located in Kotgarvi, Nakhasa Tiraha and Hindupura Kheda areas of Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district remain locked even after nearly three months following last November’s violence there during the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in which four people had died and many had suffered injuries, say district police. One of the locked houses in Kotgarvi area of Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. (Sourced)

The above-mentioned areas are near the site where the violence broke out on November 24 last year involving firing, stone-pelting, arson and vandalism. Authorities are working to gather information about the house owners and the reasons for the widespread abandonment.

Confirming it and saying over 1000 people used to live in these houses, Sambhal superintendent of police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi told HT, “These people include those who were involved in violence. Besides, there are many others who chose to leave with their families due to safety concerns.”

Moreover, the SP said who were not involved in the violence should not fear and should return to their houses. He also emphasised that innocent individuals will not be harassed. However, those responsible for the disturbances are urged to surrender voluntarily.

“Innocent ones will be protected and those guilty will not be spared,” Bishnoi added. After the November violence, when police began apprehending those allegedly involved in it, many locals locked their homes and fled to neighbouring districts and even other states.

Some locals claim these families left out of fear, while others suggest that certain individuals involved in the violence deliberately locked their homes to avoid detection. Additionally, a special team has been formed to investigate the sudden increase in properties owned by individuals with criminal backgrounds.

Information has surfaced about individuals whose property holdings have increased dramatically in recent years, prompting further scrutiny. Assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Sambhal, Shrish Chandra, who is leading the investigation, confirmed that action will be taken against those found to be in possession of illegal properties.