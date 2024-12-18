Sambhal violence: SP MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq moves Allahabad HC seeking protection from arrest

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rahman Barq, on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a stay on his arrest in connection with an FIR lodged against him over the November 24 violence during protests against the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. Barq has also requested the quashing of the FIR. Barq argued that he was wrongly implicated in Sambhal violence case (Sourced)

The police had registered an FIR (first information report) against Barq, accusing him of inciting the violence with a provocative speech during the court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque. The police alleged that his remarks contributed to the unrest that broke out during the survey.

In his petition, Barq argued that he was wrongly implicated in the case, stating that he was not present at the scene of the incident. His counsel contended that despite his absence, Barq had been named as an accused.

The case is expected to be taken up by the court soon.

The violence followed a court order issued on November 20, directing the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid after a suit was filed claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site. The survey, conducted on November 24, escalated into violent protests, resulting in the deaths of six individuals.