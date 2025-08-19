Sambhal: Labourer killed in 15-km chase; ‘police took 1k to help but left’

A 25-year-old man was allegedly dragged off a tractor and beaten to death with iron rods on Tuesday morning after being chased for nearly 15 km by a group of assailants in the Junawai area of Sambhal district. The victim’s family alleged that Dial-112 policemen, who were called for protection during the chase, took ₹1,000 as a bribe for escorting them but abandoned them near their village minutes before the attack. The incident took place in Sambhal’s Junawai police station area on Tuesday. (Sourced)

The victim, Yogesh, a resident of Nagla Ajmeri village, worked as a construction labourer along with his brother Bhuvnesh. On Tuesday, the two, along with 10 companions, were engaged in laying a concrete roof at Babrala when an argument broke out with the shuttering workers over faulty installation. The building owner intervened and settled the issue, following which the group started back for their village on a tractor.

“After the matter was resolved, we left for our village, but around 20-22 men began chasing us,” Bhuvnesh said.

As the group realised they were being pursued, they dialled 112 for help. Companion Ram Bihari said, “The policemen dropped us outside Babrala police station. We pleaded with them to take us further, but they refused.”

Another friend, Rohdas, who was also travelling with them, alleged that the policemen demanded money to continue escorting them. “We transferred ₹500 online to a man named Vidyasagar. The policemen took us for about 10 km, then asked for another ₹500. We again paid, but they dropped us 400 metres short of Junawai village and turned back,” he said. Meanwhile, inspector Umesh Singh Solanki of Junawai Police Station added, “The Dial-112 vehicle was not from our jurisdiction, so I cannot comment on the allegations of money being taken.”

Minutes later, the attackers allegedly intercepted the tractor, pulled Yogesh down and struck him with iron rods. His brother and friends were beaten with sticks but managed to flee. Yogesh was later found critically injured and taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Bhuvnesh, who was also injured in the attack, is undergoing treatment.

“The assailants chased us for nearly 15 km. They were tailing us even while we were with the police,” Bhuvnesh said.

The victim’s father, Karu, said, “Both my sons worked as construction labourers. I was told five men killed Yogesh. They had been following from Babrala itself. We had no old enmity.”

SP Sambhal Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said, “After receiving the information, the police inspected the spot and the forensic team collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Based on the family’s complaint, legal action is underway. The situation is under control.”