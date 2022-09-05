Sampling to go up, new FSDA labs in 12 divisions soon
U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the FSDA to increase the annual collection of samples of medicines for testing to 20,000. Five years ago, the department collected less than 8,000 samples annually, said the press statement issued on Sunday.
LUCKNOW: Sampling and testing of food items and medicines in the state would be increased soon. Construction of Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) labs was underway in 12 divisions at a cost of ₹934 crore, said a press statement from the state government.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the FSDA to increase the annual collection of samples of medicines for testing to 20,000. Five years ago, the department collected less than 8,000 samples annually, said the press statement issued on Sunday.
The FSDA will increase collection of drug and food samples to 20,000 and 60,000 respectively.
The FSDA conducted raids and seized more than 32 lakh counterfeit medicines in the week-long campaign against the drug mafia that ended on September 1.
According to data, the FSDA had seized counterfeit medicines worth ₹83 crore and cancelled more than 7,000 drug licences, while 770 accused had also been arrested in the past five and half years of Yogi government, said the press statement.
“Between March 8 and September 1, 174 raids were conducted and counterfeit medicines worth about ₹6 crore were seized whereas 66 accused were arrested for dealing in unlicensed and counterfeit drugs,” said Anita Singh, additional chief secretary, FSDA.
Under the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the FSDA would increase collection of food samples to 60,000, in addition to operating a mobile food laboratory between two districts of the state. During his last term, the CM had instructed the FSDA to increase the capabilities of laboratories in the state, which led to upgrading of the laboratories in Meerut, Varanasi and Agra, said the press statement.
At present, FSDA labs are operating in six divisions of the state, namely Meerut, Agra, Jhansi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur while construction of new labs at a cost of ₹934 crore is underway in 12 divisions. The labs are expected to be complete in the next one and a half years.
The FSDA had recently busted an unlicensed homeopathic medicine factory in Aligarh on August 30, in which 25 lakh animal medicines and food supplements were seized. Simultaneously, six samples were taken for testing and three accused were arrested.
-
Public approval rating system: Police attempts image makeover in 11 U.P districts
Unlike the traditional way of evaluating crime scenario, a new public approval rating system has been initiated in eleven districts of Gorakhpur zone. “While better performers are rewarded, those regularly faring poorly are removed as police station in-charge,” said additional director general, Akhil Kumar, Gorakhpur zone. The new rating system, however, seeks to encourage FIR registration and also to improve perception about the police. Kumar said this system is based on six points.
-
Prayagraj: STF arrests man with fake currency worth ₹50,000
Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force arrested a man with counterfeit currency notes worth ₹50000 from the Shahganj area on Sunday. Guddu used to bring fake currency notes from Farakka in West Bengal, officials said. DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested Guddu Bhartiya near Prayagraj Junction. Guddu further informed that he met the kingpin of fake currency racket Deepak Mandal at the district court four months ago.
-
Row over religious conversion: Akal Takht jathedar meets Anglican church representatives
Amid the row over alleged forced conversions of Sikhs into Christianity, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday met Bishop John Ashish, metropolitan commissary of Anglican Church of India, Burma and Ceylon, at Anandpur Sahib, days after unknown persons vandalised and desecrated a church in Tarn Taran district.
-
Akhilesh flays BJP for anti-labour policies
Lucknow: Calling the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party 'inhuman', Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday, “Increased misuse of power and enticement by the ruling party is a big challenge for the democracy”. He said that without benefiting the farmers and labourers, there could be no development but the BJP prioritised only the capitalists.
-
After non-veg boat party video, police step up patrolling in Sangam area
After arrest of two for preparing and consuming non vegetarian food on a boat in Ganga, near the Sangam area, police have now started keeping a watch on youths in Sangam area as well as adjoining ghats. SHO, Daraganj police station Virendra Kumar said police has begun patrolling all ghats at Sangam and surrounding localities. Sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian food and liquor is prohibited within the Sangam area.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics