Coming soon! ‘Astro-OPD’ in Varanasi

The Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi will soon launch an astrology ‘OPD’, where teachers and research students at the university’s astrology department will check people’s horoscopes for an hour every evening, a university spokesperson said. Prof Shukla added that the consultation service would be charged reasonably. A person may be asked to pay ₹ 200 to get his horoscope analysed, he said. (For representation)

For the ‘astro-OPD’, minister of state Ravindra Jaiswal has sanctioned ₹25 lakh from the MLA fund, the spokesperson added. An OPD is an acronym for outpatient department.

The head of the university’s astrology department, Prof Amit Kumar Shukla, said the launch of the ‘astrology OPD-cum-counseling centre’ was likely in the first week of August, and for which the university’s executive council has given its nod.

He said there’s a proposal that 50 per cent of the fee would be paid as honorarium to the astrologer while the remainder would be split into equal halves and deposited in the department’s and the university’s funds.

