Sanatana Dharma guarantees world peace: U.P. CM Yogi in Haryana

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Sanatana Dharma guarantees peace in the world. He also said that only aim of country’s seers is welfare of people and they are helping realise the government’s resolve of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ by spreading awareness from village to village. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Haryana’s Rohtak on October 12. (Sourced)

Addressing thousands of seers from across the country at Baba Mastnath Math in Haryana’s Rohtak on the occasion of the consecration of ‘Brahmaleen’ Mahant Shri Chandnathji Yogi on Thursday, the CM said, “There is turmoil around the world, but the guarantee of world peace lies only in Sanatana Dharma and India,” a statement from the CM’s office quoting him as saying.

“In times of global crises, every nation, every religious follower and every distressed person is looking towards India with hope today. They believe that India will support them,” he said. “India’s seers are ready to face every challenge that comes their way and never run away when engaging in works of public welfare,” Yogi added.

On Nath sect, the CM said, “The Nath sect is the carrier of India’s Sanatana Dharma. To reach its essence, our sects, methods of worship, traditions and beliefs have been truly dedicated. The paths may be different, but the destination is the same and this destination is the re-establishment of the eternal truth of Sanatana Dharma through united and strong efforts.”

“Today, a magnificent Sri Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. Those who did not believe in Sanatana Dharma used to run away just at the mention of the name of the Sri Ram temple. But those who had faith in Sanatana Dharma had faith in their actions....What was once deemed impossible for people, the new India has made it possible,” Yogi said.

“India has the world’s largest population which has got all fundamental rights. From north to south and east to west, India continues to establish itself as ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ with full strength and behind this are our revered seers who are spreading awareness from village to village,” the CM said.

“Be it the Ram Mandir movement or any other public movement, seers have always actively participated in them. Today, thousands of seers from all over the country present in this ceremony demonstrate that there is no division of caste, religion or sect. Those who say that India is a land of diverse beliefs and worship methods should witness the unity of seers from all traditions present here,” Yogi added.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Yoga guru Swami Ramdev, Swami Chidanand Maharaj and Mahant Baba Balaknath of Baba Mastnath Math, Acharya Lokesh Muni, Naraharinath of Nath sect, Mahant Shernath and Union minister of state VK Singh were prominent among those present at the event.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!