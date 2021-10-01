Savarkar’s contribution to freedom struggle can never be erased: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle can never be erased.

Yogi Adityanath expressed this view while releasing Vikram Sampath’s book in Hindi “Savarkar ek Bhoole Bisare Ateet Ki Goonj”. Its English version is “Savarkar: Echoes from a Forgotten Past 1883-1924”.

“Historians did not do justice to Veer Savarkar. They tried to wipe out his contribution from the independence struggle. But no one can erase his contribution,” said Adityanath.

He also blamed the Congress party, without naming it. “People for their own political gains tried to undermine Veer Savarkar’s contribution to the society,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath also pointed out Savarkar’s association with Digvijay Nath, the late Mahant of the Gorakhnath Math, Gorakhpur.

He said Savarkar always fought against the caste system prevalent in the society and supported Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in this connection.

The chief minister also apprised the gathering about his visit to the cellular jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands where Savarkar was imprisoned by the British.

He said August 5 was an important date in the country’s history.

“On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was repealed from Jammu and Kashmir and on August 5,2020, PM Narenda Modi had presided over bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” said the CM.

During his address, he also talked about several other freedom fighters, including Shyamji Krishna Varma of Gujarat.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal, members of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Madhuri Halwasiya were prominent among those present on the occasion.