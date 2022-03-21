Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Saw mill owner’s body found in UP’s Pratapgarh
lucknow news

Saw mill owner’s body found in UP’s Pratapgarh

Station house officer, Jethwara police station, Aditya Singh said an FIR had been registered on the complaint of the victim’s kin and further investigation was being carried out
Station house officer, Jethwara police station, Aditya Singh said an FIR had been registered on the complaint of the victim’s kin and further investigation was being carried out (For Representation)
Station house officer, Jethwara police station, Aditya Singh said an FIR had been registered on the complaint of the victim’s kin and further investigation was being carried out (For Representation)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 11:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A saw mill owner was allegedly murdered under Jethwara police station of Pratapgarh district late on Sunday night, police said. His body was found on the banks of Loni river on Monday morning, they added. Circumstances suggested that his throat was slashed with some sharp-edged weapon, the police said and added that a probe into the incident was under way.

According to reports, a resident of Shukulpur village, Manoj Kumar Yadav, 40, used to run a saw mill. On Sunday night, Manoj left home and informed his kin that he would return soon. The family launched a search for him when he did not return till late in the night but to no avail. On Monday morning, some villagers spotted Manoj’s body lying near the Loni river around one-and-a-half kilometre from his home. His kin also reached the spot and identified the body. His bike was also found lying nearby, police officials said.

Station house officer, Jethwara police station, Aditya Singh reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Singh said an FIR had been registered on the complaint of the victim’s kin and further investigation was being carried out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out