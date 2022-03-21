Saw mill owner’s body found in UP’s Pratapgarh
A saw mill owner was allegedly murdered under Jethwara police station of Pratapgarh district late on Sunday night, police said. His body was found on the banks of Loni river on Monday morning, they added. Circumstances suggested that his throat was slashed with some sharp-edged weapon, the police said and added that a probe into the incident was under way.
According to reports, a resident of Shukulpur village, Manoj Kumar Yadav, 40, used to run a saw mill. On Sunday night, Manoj left home and informed his kin that he would return soon. The family launched a search for him when he did not return till late in the night but to no avail. On Monday morning, some villagers spotted Manoj’s body lying near the Loni river around one-and-a-half kilometre from his home. His kin also reached the spot and identified the body. His bike was also found lying nearby, police officials said.
Station house officer, Jethwara police station, Aditya Singh reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Singh said an FIR had been registered on the complaint of the victim’s kin and further investigation was being carried out.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics