Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SBSP candidates for Mainpuri, Khatauli by-polls announced

SBSP candidates for Mainpuri, Khatauli by-polls announced

lucknow news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 01:16 AM IST

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said the party had decided to field Ramakant Kashyap on Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and Ramesh Prajapati on Khatauli assembly seat.

After breaking alliance with the Samajwadi Party, the SBSP has started preparation for the Lok Sabha election. (Pic for representation)
After breaking alliance with the Samajwadi Party, the SBSP has started preparation for the Lok Sabha election. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) will field candidates in the by-elections on Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Khatauli assembly seats.

Addressing a public meeting in Etawah on Wednesday, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said the party had decided to field Ramakant Kashyap on Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and Ramesh Prajapati on Khatauli assembly seat. The candidate for the Rampur assembly seat would be announced later, he said.

After breaking alliance with the Samajwadi Party, the SBSP has started preparation for the Lok Sabha election. The Savdhan Yatra launched by the party was a big success. The party had raised the issue of equal education for all and caste census, Rajbhar said.

“The SBSP will field candidates in the upcoming urban local bodies’ elections. We will continue the fight for social justice for weaker section in society,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out