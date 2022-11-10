SBSP candidates for Mainpuri, Khatauli by-polls announced

Lucknow: The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) will field candidates in the by-elections on Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Khatauli assembly seats.

Addressing a public meeting in Etawah on Wednesday, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said the party had decided to field Ramakant Kashyap on Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and Ramesh Prajapati on Khatauli assembly seat. The candidate for the Rampur assembly seat would be announced later, he said.

After breaking alliance with the Samajwadi Party, the SBSP has started preparation for the Lok Sabha election. The Savdhan Yatra launched by the party was a big success. The party had raised the issue of equal education for all and caste census, Rajbhar said.

“The SBSP will field candidates in the upcoming urban local bodies’ elections. We will continue the fight for social justice for weaker section in society,” he said.