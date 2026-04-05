School Chalo Abhiyan launched from Varanasi: Yogi says education was not on agenda of previous govt

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a dig at the previous government (without naming the Samajwadi Party) and said the dropout rate in government-run primary and upper primary schools was 19% prior to 2017 and has declined to 3%. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath viewing an exhibition during the launch of the School Chalo Abhiyan in Varanasi on Saturday. (PTI)

This rate must be reduced to zero, he said emphasising on 100% enrolment in this academic session. Before 2017, education was not on the government’s agenda, he said.

Ahead of the 2027 assembly polls, Adityanath chose Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, to formally launch ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ for the 2026-27 academic session.

He launched the campaign at the Composite School in the Shivpur Varunapar Zone at Varanasi.

“The dropout rate was 19%, especially after Classes 3 to 6. Children stayed away from school due to lack of basic facilities like toilets and drinking water. These problems have now been addressed,” he remarked.

Over the past nine years, approximately six million (60 lakh) new students enrolled in basic education schools, he said.

“Neither was education on the government’s agenda, nor was there any concern about poor children or any ordinary child, because “those people” used to facilitate cheating. I request teachers to make schools an adhyatmik (spiritual) institution and not apradhik (criminal),” he said.

Recalling his visits before 2017, the chief minister spoke about the poor condition of basic education schools back then.

In one school, only 10 students were left, and even those were likely to drop out, he said. When he revisited after three years, the number had risen to 250, and the same principal was later selected for a President’s Award, he added. Such transformation is possible in every school, he remarked.

Teachers’ efforts have made ‘Operation Kayakalp’ a success and the NITI Aayog has recognised it as one of the most successful education initiatives in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

“Over 1.36 lakh schools have been equipped with basic infrastructure. Through Operation NIPUN, children have developed interest in learning and gained foundational literacy and numeracy skills,” he added.

The chief minister praised Chitrakoot district magistrate (Pulkit Garg) for enrolling his three-year-old daughter in a government anganwadi centre, calling it an inspiring example for teachers and society.

He appealed to all government school teachers to bring their children to the school where they teach.

With improved facilities, government schools are in no way inferior to private schools, he emphasised.

‘UP SPENDS ₹80,000 CRORE ON SCHOOL EDUCATION’

He said that Uttar Pradesh now spends ₹80,000 crore on school education. Separate toilets for boys and girls and drinking water facilities have been ensured in all 1.36 lakh government schools, he said, adding that Kasturba Gandhi schools have been expanded up to Class 12 and Atal Residential Schools were established for children of workers and destitute families.

₹1200 WILL BE SENT THROUGH DBT FOR EACH CHILD

“Every child now receives free uniforms, sweaters, bags, books, socks and shoes. After enrolment, funds will be transferred via DBT in two phases on April 15 and July 15. Each child is provided ₹1200 for uniforms and related items. Teachers must ensure that kids attend school in proper uniform,” he said.

He also said teachers have been entrusted with the responsibility of shaping the nation’s future.

“If they fulfil this duty sincerely, their lives will be meaningful and successful. Education is not just about certificates or degrees, but about building character and shaping the future of society and the nation,” he said.

INSTRUCTORS TO RECEIVE ₹17,000 AND SHIKSHA MITRAS ₹18,000 AS HONORARIUM

He reiterated his previous announcement that from this month, instructors will receive ₹17,000 and shiksha mitras ₹18,000 as honorarium. Teachers, instructors and cooks will also receive ₹5 lakh cashless health insurance coverage.

He urged officials to involve MPs, MLAs, MLCs, mayors, block heads, panchayat representatives and parents in the School Chalo campaign, turning it into a people’s movement.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh, along with other ministers, including Rakesh Sachan, Anil Rajbhar, Ravindra Jaiswal, MLAs, additional chief secretary (basic and secondary education) Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, director general school education Monica Garg and others, were present on the occasion.

The chief minister inspected an exhibition set up by students on the school premises and interacted with them. He extended his best wishes to the students and emphasised the significance of the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan.