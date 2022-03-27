Home / Cities / Lucknow News / School leaders keep on honing their skills: Ex-CBSE chairman
lucknow news

School leaders keep on honing their skills: Ex-CBSE chairman

Former chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Ashok Ganguly was addressing an interactive workshop in Lucknow
Former chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Ashok Ganguly was addressing an interactive workshop in Lucknow (HT file)
Former chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Ashok Ganguly was addressing an interactive workshop in Lucknow (HT file)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 11:25 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Former chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Ashok Ganguly has said a school leader never stops learning to upgrade their skills and also to enhance their domain knowledge. He said today’s school leaders must lead from the front and must have the ability of influencing and inspiring people.

Ganguly expressed these views at an interactive workshop held in Lucknow on Saturday. It was organised by Edudevs, an organisation involved in the skill-based development of young educators, in collaboration with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AVV) or Amrita University, a private deemed-university based in Coimbatore, which has been travelling to some major cities to start an interaction within the education community about leadership.

“Today’s school leaders must accept this challenge and prepare our students accordingly and appropriately so that they can grab most of the opportunities which the globalisation is creating for them,” Ganguly said.

During the event, principals and school leaders from all institutions in Lucknow got engaged with one another in a creative workshop called “EduEvolve, Lucknow”. Br. Maheshwara Chaitanya, director of admissions, AVV, presided over the event. Additional director general, Special Task Force, Amitabh Yash was the chief guest on the occasion.

The event was inaugurated by Br. Maheshwara Chaitanya and Devyani Kapoor, leader and founder, Edudevs. The programme concluded with an award ceremony with titles like “Impactful Edupreneur” awarded to Rajiv Tuli, director, Modern group of institutions. “Hall of Fame” award was given to CMS founder manager Jagdish and Bharti Gandhi while the award for exemplary contribution to education was given to Manjit Batra among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out