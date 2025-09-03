Schools shut in Noida, Ghaziabad today amid heavy rain; flood threat in Mathura

LUCKNOW/AGRA: The district administrations of Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar have announced that all government and private schools, including madrasas, will remain closed for students of up to Class 12 on Wednesday in view of heavy rain. Officials said the move was taken as a precautionary measure. Ghaziabad (Automated Weather Station) reported 101.5 mm rain on Tuesday. Fields near Sector 167 of Noida under the Yamuna’s waters on Tuesday.() (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

In Mathura, all schools up to Class 12 in Mathura will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to flood threats in low-lying areas. There, the Yamuna crossed the danger mark and was flowing 35 cm above it on Tuesday.

Authorities fear the situation may worsen as 3.29 lakh cusecs of water released from the Hathini Kund barrage is expected to reach Mathura between September 4 and 6. On Tuesday, the river was flowing at 166.21 metres and is likely to rise further.

District magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the administration was fully prepared. “We have identified vulnerable areas and set up five points to shift residents and cattle. Mobile toilets and tents have also been arranged for those displaced,” he said, urging public cooperation.

Meanwhile, Central Water Commission (CWC) Baghpat recorded 84.4 mm rain, followed by 65.5 mm in CWC Galeta (Meerut) after 8:30 am. Available Manual Departmental and Observatory data showed light to moderate rain across UP. However, all bordering districts of West UP were still on orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday late night.

Meanwhile, Lucknow recorded 18.8 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Tuesday. The forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Elsewhere in the state, the forecast is rain/thundershower very likely at many places over West UP and at a few places over East UP. Warning heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over West UP.