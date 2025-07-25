Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Science expos, seminars in UP madrasas to mark death anniv of Kalam

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 07:56 pm IST

We will be organising science exhibitions and seminars in Madrasas so that students can take inspiration from Dr Kalam, minister of state for minority welfare, Danish Azad Ansari said

The Uttar Pradesh minister of state for minority welfare, Danish Azad Ansari, has issued instructions to organise science exhibitions and seminars across Madrasas in the state to mark the death anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on July 27.

Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (HT FIle Photo)
Ansari said, “The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to organise special programmes in all madrasas of the state. We will be organising science exhibitions and seminars in Madrasas so that students can take inspiration from Dr Kalam.

“Through these programmes, efforts will be made to develop a positive attitude towards education, science and nation-building among students. Remembering him and propagating his ideas will inspire the students of the minority community towards knowledge, awareness and patriotism.”

A seminar will also be organised at the BJP state office in Lucknow to mark the occasion in which Ansari along with other dignitaries will participate and pay tribute to the former President.

