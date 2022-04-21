Science subjects remain top choice among UP Board students
Students of Uttar Pradesh are more interested in pursuing science stream than arts or commerce, show UP Board’s statistics of the last few years. A scrutiny of the numbers shows that count of students pursuing intermediate (class 12) from science stream is more than others indicating that becoming doctors, engineers and scientists remains the top choice among most senior secondary level students of UP.
A look at the UP Board records shows that around 13,88,181 lakh students were registered in the science stream for the 2022 intermediate examination —a whopping 58 percent of the total 24,11,035 candidates registered for the class 12 exams which ended on April 13. In contrast, the number of students appearing in the exam in humanities or arts subjects was 8,91,279 lakh or just around 37 percent, records show.
As for commerce stream, only 56,376 students opted for it even as 21,597 students were registered in agriculture stream and 33,503 students were registered in vocational stream offered by the UP Board. In 2021, out of a total of 26,10,247 who registered for the intermediate exam, 15,27,442 (around 59 per cent) were of science stream while 9,32,445 (36 per cent) were of arts stream.
In 2020 2019 and 2018 also, there were fewer students in arts than in science stream. However, 2015 was an exception to this trend in recent years. Intermediate examination of 2015 saw more students registering in arts than science stream. Of the 28,77,794 students who had registered for class 12 examinations that year, 13,30,725 (46.24 per cent) were of science stream while arts stream had 13,94,339 (48.45 per cent) students registered for its subjects.
When it comes to vocational subjects, the craze among class 12 students out of the 41 courses available to choose from is for dress designing. Out of 33,503 students who had registered in 2022, maximum 3,990 examinees had opted for dress designing. Similarly, in 2021 out of total 36,517 students, 4,443 students and in 2020, 4,363 out of total 36,845 students had opted for dress designing course.
UP police S-I sacked for involvement in wildlife smuggling
A UP police sub-inspector (S-I) Nazzudeen Khan was on Thursday terminated from service after Khan was arrested along with two wildlife smugglers from Jaipur in Rajasthan on March 13 this year, said senior police officials. Khan was posted at reserve police lines of Hardoi district. A press note from inspector general of police, Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh's office said Khan was arrested for his alleged connivance with wildlife smugglers.
Consistent increase in GST, VAT collections despite Covid: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said there was a consistent increase in Goods and Services Tax and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections in the state despite Covid-19 challenges. The collections went up from ₹58,000 crore in 2017-2018 to about ₹1 lakh crore in 2021-2022 in Uttar Pradesh, he said. U. P TOPS IN GST RETURNS Yogi said Uttar Pradesh was on top in terms of filing GST returns.
Covid-19: In marginal dip, Delhi reports 965 new cases; positivity rate at 4.71%
Delhi reported 965 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, marginally lower than the 1,009 it saw a day ago, pushing the Capital's cumulative infection tally to 1,871,657, a health department bulletin showed. One more life was lost due to the viral disease, taking the overall toll to 26,161; on Wednesday too, the city recorded one related death.
Electricity supply situation worsens in Maharashtra, minister says power cuts inevitable
Mumbai: In what has added to the woes of power-deficit Maharashtra, a shortfall in supply by private power producers has led to the state electricity distribution utility restarting load-shedding to overcome the gap between demand and supply. Energy minister Nitin Raut, who met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that this year, the heat began increasing from February instead of April and this, with the resumption of economic activity due to the removal of Covid restrictions, had pushed up demand.
ED asks LDA to furnish property details of Mukhtar Ansari and associates
The Enforcement Directorate has sought details from Lucknow Development Authority about properties related to Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his family members and associates in the state capital. Sources said the ED has sent a letter to the LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi seeking details of properties related to Mukhtar Ansari, his wife Afsana, brother Afzal Ansari and Ansari's two sons Abbar and Umar.
