Science subjects remain top choice among UP Board students

Students of Uttar Pradesh are more interested in pursuing science stream than arts or commerce, show UP Board’s statistics of the last few years. A scrutiny of the numbers shows that count of students pursuing intermediate (class 12) from science stream is more than others indicating that becoming doctors, engineers and scientists remains the top choice among most senior secondary level students of UP.

A look at the UP Board records shows that around 13,88,181 lakh students were registered in the science stream for the 2022 intermediate examination —a whopping 58 percent of the total 24,11,035 candidates registered for the class 12 exams which ended on April 13. In contrast, the number of students appearing in the exam in humanities or arts subjects was 8,91,279 lakh or just around 37 percent, records show.

As for commerce stream, only 56,376 students opted for it even as 21,597 students were registered in agriculture stream and 33,503 students were registered in vocational stream offered by the UP Board. In 2021, out of a total of 26,10,247 who registered for the intermediate exam, 15,27,442 (around 59 per cent) were of science stream while 9,32,445 (36 per cent) were of arts stream.

In 2020 2019 and 2018 also, there were fewer students in arts than in science stream. However, 2015 was an exception to this trend in recent years. Intermediate examination of 2015 saw more students registering in arts than science stream. Of the 28,77,794 students who had registered for class 12 examinations that year, 13,30,725 (46.24 per cent) were of science stream while arts stream had 13,94,339 (48.45 per cent) students registered for its subjects.

Dress designing most preferred vocational course

When it comes to vocational subjects, the craze among class 12 students out of the 41 courses available to choose from is for dress designing. Out of 33,503 students who had registered in 2022, maximum 3,990 examinees had opted for dress designing. Similarly, in 2021 out of total 36,517 students, 4,443 students and in 2020, 4,363 out of total 36,845 students had opted for dress designing course.

