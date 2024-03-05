SCR will check imbalanced growth of the region

LUCKNOW: The much-awaited state capital region (SCR), which received the Cabinet’s nod on Tuesday, will not only boost development in the state capital but also in its adjoining districts, while simultaneously decongesting Lucknow through planned development across all districts in this mega urban project. At the global investors’ summit (GIS) organised by the state government in February 2023, Lucknow received 6.79 per cent of the investment proposals. However, the six adjoining districts of the state capital received only 3.77 per cent of the proposals. (Sourced)

The UP Cabinet approved the draft of the Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region and Other Regional Development Authority Ordinance 2024, which will establish the SCR and other regional development authorities to coordinate and expedite development in the area.

“On the lines of the national capital region (NCR), the SCR will encompass six districts: Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, and Unnao. Covering an area of approximately 28,826 square kilometres and with a population of around 2.3 crore, the SCR is poised to become a development hub,” said an official spokesperson.

The main objective of the SCR is to check the imbalanced growth and rapid population influx into Lucknow from its adjoining districts. It’s worth mentioning that according to the 2011 census, Lucknow, with an area of 2,528 square kilometres, has a population of 45,89,838, whereas Barabanki, spread over 4,402 square kilometres, has a population of 32,60,699. Despite its larger land area, Barabanki has a lower population compared to Lucknow, mainly because the better infrastructure and facilities in the state capital have attracted people from nearby districts to settle in Lucknow.

TO CHECK WIDENING GAP

Due to this disparity between developed urban centres and backward districts, five out of 75 districts of the state received around 50 per cent of the total investment proposals in GIS. With the formation of the SCR, the adjoining districts could be brought at par with Lucknow.