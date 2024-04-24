 Scrap dealer father wanted Shahrukh to become a cop - Hindustan Times
Scrap dealer father wanted Shahrukh to become a cop

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 24, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Living with his family in a thatched house in Sector 7 of Jankipuram Extension here, Saifuddin Khan, a scrap dealer, wanted to see his son as a police officer when he grew up.

The wailing kin of Shahrukh. (Deepak Gupta)
Saifudin’s dreams came crashing down on him when his son Shahrukh, who was only a kindergartner at SR Public School in the city, died after he fell into a manhole that was left open.

“My son would often say that he wanted to be a cop, and we also got him photographed in a police uniform,” the broken-hearted father said wailing at the spot where his son died.

Originally from Sitapur, Saifuddin had only relocated to Lucknow years ago in search of a livelihood. He started selling scraps in the nearby areas of Jankipuram to make ends meet. “Struggling to even meet my ends, I put my son at a private school for his good education,” said Khan.

Shahrukh was the youngest of all six siblings.

Beaten down by the grief of losing a son in such an unexpected manner, Ruksana wanted the incident to be a wake-up call for the authorities so that no other mother would have to lose her child like this.

