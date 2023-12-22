Sec 144 imposed in Lucknow ahead of Christmas, New Year

The gathering of members of the public has been limited in malls, bars, restaurants, hotels and other public places in view of Christmas and New Year with the district administration imposing sec 144 in the city. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Section 144 will be in place for 10 days starting from December 24 to January 2, 2024. This is being done to maintain peace and law and order on the occasion of Christmas and New Year,” a press note from Lucknow Police read.

“Tickets and access will not be granted to more individuals than the designated capacity, regardless of whether the entertainment programmes are held inside or outside the premises. The management or organiser of the hotel, mall, bar, restaurant, or other public space is in-charge of regulating the loudspeakers’ sound level within the set parameters to ensure that the general public is not inconvenienced,” the press note read.

“In case of violation, action will be taken considering it a violation of Section 144 of CrPC in addition to the relevant law,” it further read.

“It will be the responsibility of the concerned operator/manager to get a notice to this effect posted outside the building premises and will be responsible for maintaining the arrangements,” read the press note adding that all deputy commissioners of police, have been instructed to make the business fully aware of the orders/instructions by organising seminars.

The police also added that operators/managers of the bar who have been issued permanent or temporary licence will follow all its conditions and will not operate the bar for more than the prescribed time limit.