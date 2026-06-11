SEC declares final UP panchayat voter list with net addition of 29 lakh names

The final panchayat voter list for Uttar Pradesh, declared on Wednesday, has 125.85 million or 12.58 crore (12,58,51,570) voters with a net addition of over 29 lakh (2.9 million) voters compared with the ‘mother roll’ published in 2025. The previous panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in 2021. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The voter list declared by the State Election Commission (SEC) saw the inclusion of a total of 23.2 million or 2.32 crore (2,32,24,805) voters across 75 districts. As many as 20.3 million or 2.03 crore (2,03,23,287) voters were deleted from the list during the nearly six-month revision exercise. In 2021, there were 12,29,50,052 voters on the list.

“The exact number of new voters is 29,01,518,” said RP Singh, state election commissioner (panchayat and local bodies, Uttar Pradesh).

According to the list, the number of voters has decreased in seven districts after revision/screening: Agra, Azamgarh, Etah, Kanpur Dehat, Ghazipur, Mainpuri, and Hapur. The remaining districts recorded an increase in the number of voters.

A maximum of 1.60 lakh (1,60,037) voters were added in Ballia. The least 1145 voters were added in Shamli. Hapur recorded the lowest reduction of 366 voters. In Ghazipur, a maximum of 94,757 names were deleted. There were multiple reasons for the deletions – shifting of voters to urban areas, deaths or voters found uncollectible by booth level officers (BLOs).

Publication of the final voter list for three-tier panchayat election in Uttar Pradesh was delayed at least five times. The proposed dates were January 15, 2026, February 6, March 28, and April 15, with the last announced date being June 10.

The draft voter list was published in December 2025 after which objections and revisions were processed.

The SEC plans to hold three-tier panchayat elections in each district in one go to check duplicate voters. The decision will make voters of one district vote the same day.

The upcoming panchayat election will also use the Facial Registration System (FRS), a first of its kind app developed by SEC to check duplicate voting. The app has already been tried successfully. SEC used the app in Nagar Panchayat bypolls at two places: Katra in Shahjahanpur district and Fazilnagar in Kushinagar district.

The app has been designed to quickly capture the image of the voter card and the voter, match the two and save the data. This means if a voter tries to vote again, the stored data will raise a red flag, thereby restricting duplicate voting.