 Second accused in Badaun double murder surrenders before Bareilly police - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Second accused in Badaun double murder surrenders before Bareilly police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 21, 2024 01:16 PM IST

Two minor siblings, aged 13 and 6, were hacked to death on Tuesday evening in Badaun’s Baba Colony allegedly by Sajid, 27

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police police on Thursday arrested the second accused in the Budaun double murder case from Bareilly, senior police officials said.

The accused entered the house on the false pretext and killed the children (PTI Photo)
The accused entered the house on the false pretext and killed the children (PTI Photo)

Budaun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi said Javed, the second accused in the case, surrendered himself at the Bareilly satellite police station on Thursday. From there, the Budaun police team took his custody and brought him in for further interrogation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The SSP said that Javed is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the gruesome murders of minor siblings by his brother and prime accused Sajid.

Two minor siblings, aged 13 and 6, were hacked to death on Tuesday evening in Badaun’s Baba Colony allegedly by Sajid, 27, who ran a barbershop across the street from their house, police said.

Also Read: On Badaun double murder, Samajwadi Party MP says, ‘BJP manufactures violence...’

Sajid was gunned down by the police hours after the alleged murder while trying to flee. His brother Javed, also allegedly involved in the crime, fled after the incident, according to the police.

According to the first information report, Sajid entered the house on the false pretext of seeking 5,000 to treat his pregnant wife.

“The accused entered the house around 7:30pm and went to the terrace where the children were playing. He then attacked the two children and killed them”, SSP Priyadarshi had earlier said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Second accused in Badaun double murder surrenders before Bareilly police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On