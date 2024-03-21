Second accused in Badaun double murder surrenders before Bareilly police

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police police on Thursday arrested the second accused in the Budaun double murder case from Bareilly, senior police officials said. The accused entered the house on the false pretext and killed the children (PTI Photo)

Budaun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi said Javed, the second accused in the case, surrendered himself at the Bareilly satellite police station on Thursday. From there, the Budaun police team took his custody and brought him in for further interrogation.

The SSP said that Javed is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the gruesome murders of minor siblings by his brother and prime accused Sajid.

Two minor siblings, aged 13 and 6, were hacked to death on Tuesday evening in Badaun’s Baba Colony allegedly by Sajid, 27, who ran a barbershop across the street from their house, police said.

Sajid was gunned down by the police hours after the alleged murder while trying to flee. His brother Javed, also allegedly involved in the crime, fled after the incident, according to the police.

According to the first information report, Sajid entered the house on the false pretext of seeking ₹5,000 to treat his pregnant wife.

“The accused entered the house around 7:30pm and went to the terrace where the children were playing. He then attacked the two children and killed them”, SSP Priyadarshi had earlier said.