On Badaun double murder, Samajwadi Party MP says, 'BJP manufactures violence...'

As the situation in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun turned tense after a barber who slit the throats of three minors was killed in a police encounter late Tuesday night, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said BJP always manufactures violence during the time of elections. Hours after the double murder of the minors at Badaun's Baba Colony, accused Sajid was gunned down when he opened fire on the police during the chase, police said. Samajwadi Party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav raised questions over the law and order situation of the state and said now that the accused was killed in an encounter, there is no way of unearthing the case. Budaun was tense after a barber killed two minors and was then killed in a police encounter -- all in a few hours on Tuesday evening. (PTI)

"BJP wants to win elections by creating riots and communal tension in UP and that is why it is itself carrying out such incidents and creating communal tension in the districts, the result of which is today's incident in Badaun," Samajwadi Party said in a post on X. "When BJP has lost on the real issues of the people, then religious dispute, religious fight is the last weapon left for BJP. At the behest of BJP, many goons and miscreants are roaming freely and are committing such incidents due to which fights are increasing in the society," it added.

The Congress demanded the resignation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said there was a complete jungle raj in the state.

What is the Badaun double murder case?

Sajid, a barber, and his brother Javed went to the house of Vinod Kumar on Tuesday evening and asked for ₹5,000 from Kumar's wife Sangeeta. As locals, they knew each other. Sajid said he needed the money for his wife's delivery. When Sangeeta went inside to get the money, Sajid went to the roof and called the minor boys there. Taking out a sharp knife, he slit the throat of the two boys and attacked the third whose condition was said to be stable after he was taken to the hospital. “I have done my work today,” Sajid said after killing the minors, the FIR claims.

The motive of the murder is not yet clear as Sangeeta told police that they had no enmity.

Encounter

After killing two minors, Sajid tried to flee the spot but was gheraoed by the mob. He still managed to escape when police teams were pressed into action and during the chase, Sajid allegedly fired at them and was then killed in retaliatory fire Javed is absconding.

Police detained the father and uncle of Sajid for questioning on Wednesday. Heavy police security was deployed at the Baba colony to foil any communal flare-up in the area.