Second U.P. Int’l Trade show from Sep 25

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 08, 2024 07:50 AM IST

The U.P. International Trade Show 2024 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, from Sep 25-29, will have 2500+ exhibitors, 600+ overseas buyers, and numerous key sessions and events.

The much awaited second edition of the U.P. International Trade show of the state government will be organised at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29 which will be attended by more than 600 overseas buyers from 80 countries.

(Sourced pic for representation only)
(Sourced pic for representation only)

More than 2500 exhibitors will display their products at the expo.

The first U.P. International Trade Show was also organised in Greater Noida from September 21, 2023.

According to the state government, the International Trade Show will feature over 2,500 exhibitors and attract more than 1.25 lakh business leads.

The event will host one lakh B2B (business-to-business) visitors and over 600 overseas buyers from 80 countries.

It is also expected to draw 3.50 lakh B2C (business-to-customer) visitors. This year, the goal is to use the hashtag #UPITS2024 more than 20 lakh times on microblogging site X.

The exhibition will be the highlight of the International Trade Show- 2024. A conference will be held featuring several key sessions: a CEO session on sustainability, a roundtable on women’s empowerment, and inaugural and valedictory sessions. Like last year, a fashion show will also be organised.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a roundtable meeting with ambassadors and high commissioners of partner countries.

The event will showcase major industries of the state, MSMEs and startups in diverse sectors, including IT/ITES, education, agriculture, health, tourism, culture, energy and ODOP.

Signages in different languages will be displayed at appropriate places all across Noida for the convenience of visitors.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Second U.P. Int’l Trade show from Sep 25
