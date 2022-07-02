Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Security cover of slain Hindu outfit leader’s wife increased after threat letter
The wife of Kamlesh Tiwari reported to the police that she received this letter in Urdu on June 22, in which she was threatened with a similar fate to her husband.
This comes days after Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was brutally murdered by two Muslim men — Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad — at his shop in Udaipur, Rajasthan. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The security cover of the widow of slain Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari, 52, who was murdered by two Muslim extremists inside his office-cum-residence at Khursheed Bagh locality under Naka police station limits on October 18, 2019, has been increased since Friday after local police officials received information about threat issued to her.

Kiran Tiwari, the wife of Kamlesh, informed the police that she received this letter written in Urdu on June 22, in which she was threatened with a similar fate as her husband. She did not inform the police as she already had a round-the-clock police cover at her residence.

However, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Qaiserbagh, Yogesh Kumar along with Naka inspector in charge Manoj Mishra, rushed to her residence to review security cover on Friday evening after coming to know about the threat through social media. They have increased the security cover of Kiran Tiwari.

This comes days after Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was brutally murdered by two Muslim men — Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad — at his shop in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The tailor’s killing was filmed, and the killers boasted on the video clip that was circulated widely. Lal was killed allegedly over a social media post he made in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Two more people in Saharanpur — office-bearer of the Bajrang Dal Rajat Sharma and local trader Kanhaiyalal Maheshwari — also received anonymous letters threatening to eliminate them like the tailor in Udaipur (Rajasthan) in the past few days.

