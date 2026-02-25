Mathura , Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the famous Lathmar Holi celebrations to be held on Wednesday evening in Barsana, with nearly 500 police officers and around 4,000 personnel deployed across the fair area, officials said. Security tightened ahead of Lathmar Holi celebrations in UP's Barsana

District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the entire fair area has been divided into eight zones and 14 sectors to ensure the safety and security of devotees.

Around 4,000 security personnel drawn from various agencies have been deployed for crowd management and surveillance, they added.

According to officials, each zone will be supervised by an additional superintendent of police and a zonal magistrate, while every sector will remain under the charge of a deputy superintendent of police and a sector magistrate.

More than 150 sensitive points have been covered with CCTV cameras, and drones are being used to monitor crowded areas.

Police personnel have been stationed across the fairgrounds to maintain strict vigil, and a specially constituted anti-hooligan squad has been tasked with keeping anti-social elements in check.

Authorities said all officials and personnel have been instructed to behave courteously with devotees and remain alert while on duty.

Strict action will be taken against any police personnel found absent from their assigned posts during inspections. Misbehaviour with visitors during the festival will not be tolerated, they said.

Surveillance is also being carried out through watch towers installed at 10 locations and five drone cameras.

The SSP said teams from the local intelligence unit and volunteers from social organisations have also been deployed in plain clothes.

All outside vehicles arriving in Barsana are being stopped at barricades away from the fair and directed to designated parking areas. Entry of all types of vehicles into the town has been prohibited, he added.

Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap and Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone, Anupam Kulshreshtha also inspected the arrangements and reviewed security preparedness for the festival, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.