Sedentary lifestyle, erratic eating habits making young sick, say docs

Sedentary lifestyle, erratic eating habits making young sick, say docs

Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:08 AM IST

Apart from the sedentary lifestyle and erratic eating habits, many youngsters are also dealing with increased work stress, both at professional and personal levels, over job security. “

Experts say the work from home has only made people more sedentary and, worse, disrupted their eating habit.
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

While many people still find work from home to be more ideal and prefer it over going to office, there is a flipside to the working style that became popular during the pandemic.

Experts say the work from home (WFH) policy has only made people more sedentary and, worse, disrupted their eating habit. This, perhaps, could be the reason why cases of diabetes among people as young as in their 20s are increasing.

Pitching for a healthy work-life balance, Dr Kauser Usman, a senior faculty at King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, said: “Even after Covid restrictions are over, companies, particular in some sectors, still have the WFH policy. This is perhaps the reason for the rising cases of diabetes among people between 30 and 40 years. Working professionals must learn to have a good work-life balance,” said Dr Usman.

Apart from the sedentary lifestyle and erratic eating habits, many youngsters are also dealing with increased work stress, both at professional and personal levels, over job security. “Obesity, which is a big contributing factor to diabetes, is increasing among young professionals. They sit for long hours, keep munching on fast food even when they are working,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

WFH is not such a bad idea if certain measures are taken, such as keeping a schedule for work and meals, added Dr Usman.

Dr NS Verma, head of the physiology department at KGMU, said, “Early dinner and early to bed, along with consumption of salad, soup, pulses and curd, can do wonders for your body.”

