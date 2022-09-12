Seers, devout mourn Swaroopanand Saraswati’s demise
PRAYAGRAJ: A pall of gloom decided on saints, seers and devouts on getting information about Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati’s death on Sunday.
Seers and devotees hailed Swami Swaroopanand as a saint who always stood up to protect the interests of Sanatan Dharma.
Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that Swaroopanand Saraswati was like a guru to him. “He always showed the way and his passing away is an irreparable loss for Sanatan Dharma. Though we had differences of opinion, neither he nor I ever saw each other as enemies,” he said.
Mahant Ravindrapuri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, said that Saraswati;s death was an irreparable loss.
“He was a saint whose face always shone brightly for walking on the path of Sanatan Dharma. I heard him many a times while speaking on different platforms on various issues and topics and his knowledge was exceptional. Hardly anyone now will be able to match his oratory and insightful addresses,” he said.
Mahant Hari Giri, general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and patron of Juna Akhara said that Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati’s passing away was a huge loss for the saints and the entire nation.
“He was somewhat angry with me during the 2013 Kumbh and people often asked me for a statement against him. But he was like my mentor. I have always said that he even had the right to slap me,” he said.
Mahant Hari Giri offered prayers at Sangam and prayed to Lord Shiva to open his divine world for Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.
Baghambari Gaddi Peethadheeshwar Mahant Balbir Giri said that name of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati would always be taken first among the true defenders of Sanatan Dharma. He never shied away from using harsh words to protect the religion.
Mahant Jamunapuri, secretary of Mahanirvani Akhara said also that it was a huge loss. The head of Mankameshwar temple, Acharya Swami Sridharanand left for Madhya Pradesh on hearing about Saraswati’s demise. He said, “I had taken initiation for following the path of sainthood from Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati and always got his love. Whenever he came to Mankameshwar temple in Prayagraj, he would tell all the rules and norms of various religious ceremonies as a father does to his son.”
Padmini’s princely peck: Actress recalls royal kiss
On the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth, on September 10, Prince Charles was formally proclaimed King and took on the title of King Charles III. One of the King's early visits to India was in 1980, when as Prince Charles he visited Rajkamal Studios in Mumbai. Actress Padmini Kolhapure, who was shooting Ahista Ahista there at the time, garlanded Prince Charles and kissed him on the cheek.
Sena versus Sena, now out on the streets
Mumbai The clash of the two Shiv Sena factions has now spilled out from court rooms to the streets of Mumbai, ahead of the crucial civic elections later this year. The factions led by chief minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray came to blows in the Marathi heartland of Prabhadevi and Dadar on Saturday night. FIRs were also registered against leaders from both factions. The two sides got into a scuffle.
WR saves energy worth ₹1.5-cr in four months using solar energy
Mumbai: As part of the plan by Indian Railways to generate solar energy to meet all its energy consumption requirements, the Western Railway has saved more than ₹ 1.5 crore in the last four months by using solar energy. In the year 2021- 2022, WR achieved monetary savings of ₹3 crore.
Four arrested, one detained for gang-raping 15-yr-old girl in Uttar Pradesh
Lakhimpur Kheri: Four people were arrested while another man was detained for questioning for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said on Sunday. Additional superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh on Sunday told reporters that the girl's brother lodged a police complaint naming five persons of the same village, four of whom have been arrested.
Ajit Pawar walks out of NCP national convention
Mumbai: In a dramatic turn of events at the national convention of the Nationalist Congress Party in Delhi, where party president Sharad Pawar was in attendance, his nephew and leader of the opposition Ajit Pawar left the dais when Maharashtra president Jayant Patil was delivering a speech. Ajit Pawar told reporters that he would speak in Maharashtra. The party workers gathered at the Talkatora stadium were demanding Ajit Pawar to come for the address.
