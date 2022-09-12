Seers, devout mourn Swaroopanand Saraswati’s demise

PRAYAGRAJ: A pall of gloom decided on saints, seers and devouts on getting information about Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati’s death on Sunday.

Seers and devotees hailed Swami Swaroopanand as a saint who always stood up to protect the interests of Sanatan Dharma.

Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that Swaroopanand Saraswati was like a guru to him. “He always showed the way and his passing away is an irreparable loss for Sanatan Dharma. Though we had differences of opinion, neither he nor I ever saw each other as enemies,” he said.

Mahant Ravindrapuri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, said that Saraswati;s death was an irreparable loss.

“He was a saint whose face always shone brightly for walking on the path of Sanatan Dharma. I heard him many a times while speaking on different platforms on various issues and topics and his knowledge was exceptional. Hardly anyone now will be able to match his oratory and insightful addresses,” he said.

Mahant Hari Giri, general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and patron of Juna Akhara said that Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati’s passing away was a huge loss for the saints and the entire nation.

“He was somewhat angry with me during the 2013 Kumbh and people often asked me for a statement against him. But he was like my mentor. I have always said that he even had the right to slap me,” he said.

Mahant Hari Giri offered prayers at Sangam and prayed to Lord Shiva to open his divine world for Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

Baghambari Gaddi Peethadheeshwar Mahant Balbir Giri said that name of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati would always be taken first among the true defenders of Sanatan Dharma. He never shied away from using harsh words to protect the religion.

Mahant Jamunapuri, secretary of Mahanirvani Akhara said also that it was a huge loss. The head of Mankameshwar temple, Acharya Swami Sridharanand left for Madhya Pradesh on hearing about Saraswati’s demise. He said, “I had taken initiation for following the path of sainthood from Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati and always got his love. Whenever he came to Mankameshwar temple in Prayagraj, he would tell all the rules and norms of various religious ceremonies as a father does to his son.”