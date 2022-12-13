Self-defence programme for school girls set to begin

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a self-defence programme for upper primary students of girls’ schools. Titled ‘Rani Laxmibai Self-Defence Training Programme’, it is scheduled to start later this month and continue till February. Physical education instructors at schools have been given the necessary skill training.

It will be implemented in 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas across the state and composite schools under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

The programme is being rolled out under phase-4 of the Mission Shakti initiative, which aims at empowering women economically and otherwise. Special secretary of the basic education department Vijay Kiran Anand issued specific instructions in connection to the programme as well.

An action plan has been prepared for schools to carry out this programme under the supervision of principals. In the first week of training, a drill will be conducted to teach girls about laws protecting them and helpline numbers they can use should they need to. For the purpose, information from a booklet issued by Women and Child Protection Organisation will be discussed with the students.