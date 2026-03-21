Self-reliant India only possible with healthy citizens: President

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that a self-reliant India is only possible when its citizens are healthy. President Droupadi Murmu at the inauguration of the Nand Kishor Somani Oncology Block of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram in Vrindavan on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

She was speaking at the inauguration of the Nand Kishor Somani Oncology Block of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram at Vrindavan. Governor Anandiben Patel was also present at the ceremony.

“An empowered (’sashakt’) and ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ Bharat is only possible when the citizens are healthy,” Murmu said.

Describing cancer as one of the most serious health challenges, the President said timely diagnosis of the disease and access to high-quality treatment can prove decisive in saving a patient’s life.

“However, for many families, the treatment for this disease appears difficult or even impossible due to financial constraints. In such times, institutions driven by a spirit of public service can play an active role in social welfare. Through awareness campaigns and facilities for timely screening, special emphasis is being placed on cancer prevention and early treatment,” she said.

The President also said that India is making continuous efforts to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure and ensure that quality medical care reaches every citizen. Through “historic” schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, affordable and high-quality healthcare services are being made available to millions of citizens, she said. Cancer treatment has also been brought under the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, thereby benefiting poor and needy patients.

She said across the country, new AIIMS and medical colleges are being established, making healthcare more accessible to people living in rural and remote areas.

She also praised telemedicine and e-health services, which allow consultation with expert doctors from home.

The President said that medical institutions driven by a spirit of service play a huge role in society.

“They do not merely treat diseases; rather, they also instil hope, confidence and dignity in the lives of patients and their families.”

She stated that the Ramakrishna Mission has demonstrated that a confluence of modern science and human compassion can achieve remarkable feats for the welfare of humanity. She appreciated all stakeholders associated with the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram and expressed confidence that their contribution would prove instrumental in improving people’s lives in the years to come.

“We are not only inaugurating a building, but are opening a new gateway of hope for all those patients who come here seeking high-quality medical treatment,” the President added.

She said that the sacred land of Vrindavan is not merely a geographical unit but a living experience of divinity where the echoes of Lord Shri Krishna’s pastimes resonate in every corner.

Earlier, on the second day of her three-day visit to Mathura and Vrindavan, Murmu met the seer, Premanand Maharaj, at his ashram in Vrindavan and offered prayers at Neem Karoli Baba Ashram. She had ‘darshan’ at the Lord Hanuman temple inside the ashram premises and offered a laddoo weighing approximately 50 kg to the deity.

On Saturday, the President’s schedule includes a visit to Goverdhan and participation in an ‘aarti’ at Danghati Mandir. The President will also undertake Govardhan Parikrama.

On Thursday, the President visited ISKCON temple in Vrindavan.