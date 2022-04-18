Seven departments in BBAU working from Central library

Seven departments and a gym are operating from the Central library of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University for the past many years. The departments running from the Gautam Buddha Central Library are Public Administration, Sanskrit and Vedic Studies, Hindi, Computer science, Information Technology, Library and Information science and sports. The library also hosts a gym.

Highlighting the apathy, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) claimed that despite repeated requests, the university administration has failed to act on the issue and provide a separate building for these departments.

“It is shameful that departments like Public Administration, Hindi, Information Technology and Sanskrit are functioning from inside the library. The library is supposed to provide students with a place to study. But with these departments disturb the peace and decorum of a library,” an SFI activist claimed.

Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Singh said he is aware of the situation, and they are trying hard to get the funds to construct new academic blocks.

“There are few departments that are running from the library as we don’t have funds to construct new academic blocks. We are in the process of getting our proposals approved by the central government. Under no circumstances the library work is getting hampered,” the V-C claimed.

SFI leader Abdul Wahab said there is a shortage of labs for BTech and basic sciences courses too.

“All this needs to change, and the administration must provide better infrastructure and not play with the future of the students it is provisioned to serve. There is a shortage of hostels in universities too. Only 78 boys of both first and second years from all the schools and departments have been allotted rooms, which leaves students from weak financial backgrounds in the lurch as they cannot afford paying guest accommodation (PGs),” he said.