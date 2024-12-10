Seven killed in road mishap in U.P.’s Hathras, CM announces 2 lakh ex gratia

At least seven people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and van near Jaitpur village in Hathras district on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The deceased included, three men, three women and a child. Seven others sustained injuries in the mishap. The deceased included, three men, three women and a child. Seven others sustained injuries in the mishap. (For Representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath termed the loss of lives as “extremely sad and heart-wrenching.” “District administration officials have been instructed to carry out relief operations expeditiously and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls at his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured,” the CM said on X.

He also instructed that a financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each be immediately provided to the families of the deceased, and ₹50,000 each to the seriously injured, officials said.