Seven killed in road mishap in U.P.’s Hathras, CM announces 2 lakh ex gratia

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Dec 10, 2024 08:04 PM IST

At least seven people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and van near Jaitpur village in Hathras district on Tuesday afternoon, police said

At least seven people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and van near Jaitpur village in Hathras district on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The deceased included, three men, three women and a child. Seven others sustained injuries in the mishap.

The deceased included, three men, three women and a child. Seven others sustained injuries in the mishap.
The deceased included, three men, three women and a child. Seven others sustained injuries in the mishap. (For Representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath termed the loss of lives as “extremely sad and heart-wrenching.” “District administration officials have been instructed to carry out relief operations expeditiously and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls at his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured,” the CM said on X.

He also instructed that a financial assistance of 2 lakh each be immediately provided to the families of the deceased, and 50,000 each to the seriously injured, officials said.

“The accident occurred at around 2 pm near Jaitpur village on Mathura Kasganj road within Hathras district. Those seriously injured were referred to a higher medical facility in Aligarh,” said Hathras SP Nipun Agarwal. Those killed hailed from a village within limits of Chandpa police station of Hathras district. (With agency inputs)

