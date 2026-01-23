Several Kaalnemis harming Sanatan Dharma, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said several ‘Kaalnemis’ (demons) are harming Sanatan Dharma under the cover of religion and people must remain cautious about such elements. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a religious event in Sonipat district of Haryana on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO)

He also asserted there will be no compromise on women’s safety and issued a stern warning to those involved in illegal religious conversions, anti-national conspiracies and love jihad, stating that any form of exploitation of daughters will not be tolerated.

Adityanath was addressing a gathering at the idol consecration ceremony and grand ‘Asht Maan Bhandara’ of the Nath tradition at Baba Nagewala Dham, Murthal in Sonipat district of Haryana.

“Several Kaalnemis are harming Sanatan Dharma under the cover of religion and people must remain cautious about such elements,” the chief minister said.

“For a yogi, seer or ascetic, nothing is greater than dharma and the nation—this alone should be the purpose of life. Such a person has no personal property; Dharma is his only wealth and the nation his self-respect. If anyone challenges national self-respect, one must stand up openly against it,” he added.

Adityanath also asserted that illegal religious conversions and anti-national activities will be completely curbed.

He said conspiracies to alter demography and the exploitation of daughters in the name of love jihad will be stopped firmly, decisively and through public awareness.

Recalling a 2009 observation of the Kerala high court, he said ‘love jihad’ was termed part of a conspiracy to turn Kerala into an Islamic state, and today similar conspiracies are visible across many states.

He also expressed concern over the gradual disintegration of the joint family system, which once nurtured values, and stressed the need to revive it.

“A strong nation is built through family, values, and cultural consciousness. Dharma is not merely a method of worship but a path of uplift and progress, where material, spiritual, and cultural development go hand in hand,” he said.

He praised the Nath Panth as one of India’s most ancient spiritual traditions, noting that the idol consecration ceremony and bhandara organised with reverence for the Guru tradition and public sentiment were truly commendable.

He welcomed and felicitated all seers and devotees present on behalf of the Nath sect and the Yogi Sabha, highlighting that the Nath tradition has always inspired social unity and purposeful living.

He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” is becoming a reality.

“After enduring nearly a thousand years of foreign invasions, India has broken the chains of slavery and is moving again toward its former glory,” he said.

“In the Amrit Kaal of Independence, the campaign led by PM Modi links the welfare of India and Sanatan Dharma inseparably. A strong Sanatan Dharma strengthens the path of global human welfare, making a strong India essential,” he added.

He cited the transformation of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as living examples of India’s resurgence.

He noted that millions of devotees now visit Ayodhya and Prayagraj peacefully, with record participation at the Magh Mela.

He called this era the beginning of a thousand years that will belong to India, a period to take Sanatan Dharma to its highest glory through collective effort.

Adityanath also warned against the threat of drugs, stressing that enemies who cannot confront India’s strong government, armed forces, and police attempt to harm the nation by pushing narcotics across borders.

He urged the society to protect youth and oppose such activities collectively.

On water conservation, Adityanath emphasized that no one has the right to pollute sacred rivers and highlighted the importance of protecting ponds as vital for a secure future.

He praised Haryana’s efforts to revive the river Saraswati.